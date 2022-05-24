Skip to main content

Players to Watch in the Ravens Upcoming OTAs

Baltimore begin workouts this week.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens host their first voluntary workouts this week as they look to bounce from last year's injury-plagued season.

Here's a look at some players to watch over the next several days. 

Lamar Jackson

Will Lamar Jackson show up? The Ravens and the quarterback have yet to agree to a contract extension. Jackson will play this season under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million. Jackson dealt with an illness that forced him to miss the game against the Chicago Bears. Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season with a bone bruise in his ankle that he suffered against the Cleveland Browns. On the year, Jackson threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also ran for 767 yards with two scores and six fumbles. Jackson needs to work on his timing with a group of young wide receivers and a new center. 

Kyle Hamilton

The first-round pick was mic'd up with a green dot in his helmet at Ravens rookie camp. The Ravens expect him to make a big impact in his first year. Some pundits claimed that Hamilton was the best overall player in this year's draft. Last season at Notre Dame, Hamilton, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, had 35 tackles, including two for loss, with three interceptions. He has exceptional range and is a solid hitter. Hamilton has drawn comparisons to Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons. He fits perfectly into the Ravens system and the team is excited about his upside.

Rashod Bateman

Bateman has a huge upside and he has no fear of catching the ball in traffic. He also has a nose for the first-down marker and gets extra yards after he makes a reception. If Bateman can stay healthy, he can be a true No. 1 wide receiver and help the Ravens boost their passing attack, which lacked explosive plays last season. The Ravens plan to strike more downfield this season and Bateman will play a key role with that strategy. These offseason workouts are the first step in the process. 

Tyler Linderbaum

The Ravens had mulled over the idea of moving Pat Mekari from tackle to center in the 2022 season. However, that plan changed with the addition of Linderbaum in the first round of the draft. The rookie is expected to take over the starting job. These workouts are important for him to get used to snapping the ball to Jackson. Linderbaum, 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, was a two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection, a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Rimington Trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation's top center. Linderbaum began his career at defensive tackle but he made the transition to center by the end of his freshman season. Linderbaum is durable and played 908 of Iowa’s 934 snaps in 2021 and was only removed during blowout wins.

Jordan Stout

It's never easy replacing a potential Hall-of-Famer. But that's the challenge for the new Ravens punter. Baltimore selected Stout from Penn State in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft. One month later. Sam Koch retired after 16 seasons. Stout is determined to create his own legacy for the Ravens. He has big shoes to fill.

Marcus Williams

Last year for the New Orleans Saints, Williams had a career-high 74 tackles with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. He was also solid in coverage and is an effective hitter. Williams is only 25 years old and he should be able to help create turnovers, which is an area of focus for the Ravens. 

