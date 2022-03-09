Skip to main content

Potential Later Round Picks for the Ravens in Upcoming NFL Draft

Ravens have 10 picks in upcoming draft.

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens have a huge opportunity to add playmakers with 10 selections in the upcoming NFL draft. 

Some of the popular projections for the Ravens' 14th overall pick include Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Pennington; Georgia's defensive tackles, Jordan Davis or Devonte Wyatt; Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross; Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum; Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner; and Texas A&M offensive tackle Kenyon Green,

Here's a look at some later round projections courtesy of SI's Draft Bible.

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker

download

Analysis: Walker possesses great length. His speed and range are good, getting sideline to sideline and closing quickly. He can carry tight ends up the seam and shows good acceleration.- Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Quay Walker, Georgia

Scouting Report on Walker

Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons

rawImage

Analysis: Has the power in his locker to displace linemen from their positions. Clemons also offers a lot of length on the edge with his body type.

Scouting Report on Clemons

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III

10193040

Analysis: At only 5-foot-8, Austin is able to stay low to the ground and move differently than other players. Corners have a hard time mirroring Austin’s ability to cut on a dime and explode out of his breaks.

Scouting Report on Austin

Chattanooga guard Cole Strange

pasted-image-0-13-1024x576

Analysis: A clear NFL talent at the FCS level, Cole Strange is a smooth and quick-mover who can be used creatively in the run game and pass protection.

Scouting Report on Strange

Michigan defensive tackle Christopher Hinton

FBL21_WMU_229__71

Analysis: Displaying the versatility to line up all over the interior defensive line from 5-technique to a true nose, Hinton has a filled-out lower half. This thick lower body translates to very good strength in that area which allows him to anchor in the run game and absorb blows from the side.

Scouting Report on Hinton.

Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans

e7c5da12-9a73-4ef9-beb7-88447bcb4ae9-USATSI_11211874

Analysis: Evans aligns mostly as an outside corner and also shows versatility by lining up in the slot as well. He shows physicality at the line of scrimmage when playing up in press coverage.

Scouting Report on Evans

Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell

markquese-bell-2

Analysis: Bell uses his length to get his hands on runners if he takes unfavorable angles. His strength and physicality allow him to overpower smaller blockers in space.- Scouting Report Blurb on SS Markquese Bell, Florida A&M.

Scouting Report on Bell

