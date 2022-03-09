Potential Later Round Picks for the Ravens in Upcoming NFL Draft
OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens have a huge opportunity to add playmakers with 10 selections in the upcoming NFL draft.
Some of the popular projections for the Ravens' 14th overall pick include Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Pennington; Georgia's defensive tackles, Jordan Davis or Devonte Wyatt; Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross; Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum; Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner; and Texas A&M offensive tackle Kenyon Green,
Here's a look at some later round projections courtesy of SI's Draft Bible.
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker
Analysis: Walker possesses great length. His speed and range are good, getting sideline to sideline and closing quickly. He can carry tight ends up the seam and shows good acceleration.- Scouting Report Blurb on SAM Quay Walker, Georgia
Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons
Analysis: Has the power in his locker to displace linemen from their positions. Clemons also offers a lot of length on the edge with his body type.
Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III
Analysis: At only 5-foot-8, Austin is able to stay low to the ground and move differently than other players. Corners have a hard time mirroring Austin’s ability to cut on a dime and explode out of his breaks.
Chattanooga guard Cole Strange
Analysis: A clear NFL talent at the FCS level, Cole Strange is a smooth and quick-mover who can be used creatively in the run game and pass protection.
Michigan defensive tackle Christopher Hinton
Analysis: Displaying the versatility to line up all over the interior defensive line from 5-technique to a true nose, Hinton has a filled-out lower half. This thick lower body translates to very good strength in that area which allows him to anchor in the run game and absorb blows from the side.
Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans
Analysis: Evans aligns mostly as an outside corner and also shows versatility by lining up in the slot as well. He shows physicality at the line of scrimmage when playing up in press coverage.
Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell
Analysis: Bell uses his length to get his hands on runners if he takes unfavorable angles. His strength and physicality allow him to overpower smaller blockers in space.- Scouting Report Blurb on SS Markquese Bell, Florida A&M.