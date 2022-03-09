Potential Later Round Picks for the Ravens in Upcoming NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md, — The Ravens have a huge opportunity to add playmakers with 10 selections in the upcoming NFL draft.

Some of the popular projections for the Ravens' 14th overall pick include Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Pennington; Georgia's defensive tackles, Jordan Davis or Devonte Wyatt; Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross; Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum; Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner; and Texas A&M offensive tackle Kenyon Green,

Here's a look at some later round projections courtesy of SI's Draft Bible.