Potential Loss of Bowser Looms Large for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser tore his Achilles tendon in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bowser played in all 17 games for Baltimore and was one of the top defenders on the team.

Bowser led the Ravens with seven sacks and had career highs with 59 tackles and 15 quarterback hits.

However, the return from an Achilles injury could take six to eight months, according to Dr. Tim Kremchek, an orthopedic surgeon and the medical director for the Cincinnati Reds. This means Bowser might not be ready until September at the earliest.

Before the injury, Bowser took some time to reflect on the Ravens season that was marred by injuries.

I’ll just look back at this year as just a mental, tough battle," he said. "Just being able to get past the situations that we’ve been through – whether that’s being behind and coming back for a big-time comeback win or just going through this rough time with losing so many games, and even just losing players for the whole entire year. It’s really been a mental battle, just being able to stay focused and just go out there and put your best effort, regardless of the situation.

"So, just looking at this year and seeing how guys are responding, it just shows you the perseverance that we have as a team, the mindset that we have as a team and just what we’re capable of, regardless of if we have all 11 starters out there or we have four or five starters that’s left out on this defense."