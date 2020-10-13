Ravens Hold Steady in Week 6 Power Rankings

BALTIMORE — The Ravens improved to 4-1 with a 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Here's how Baltimore fared in this week's Power Rankings.

Pro Football Network

1. Chiefs

2. Packers

3.Bills

4. Steelers

5. Ravens

Analysis: "We begin our five best teams of the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens wiped the floor with Cincinnati, but Lamar Jackson’s passing remains somewhat worrisome.

He did get his clear top two receivers, Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, heavily involved, and Baltimore rushed for 161 yards, but only held the ball for 25:21. That being said, the Ravens defense owned this day and was spectacular against Joe Burrow and company."

ESPN

1. Seahawks

2. Packers

3. Chiefs

4. Ravens

5. Bills

Analysis: "The Ravens were hoping to see Lamar Jackson take the next step as a passer, but that hasn't consistently happened through five games. Baltimore ranks 31st in passing, averaging 178.8 yards per game. Only the banged-up New York Jets are worse. Jackson recently acknowledged he is "not happy" with the passing game but said he believes there's plenty of time left in the season to turn it around. With the running game not being as dominant as last season, Jackson has to become more accurate and efficient in throwing the ball if Baltimore wants to beat the likes of the Steelers, Colts, Titans, and Patriots in November."

Pro Football Talk

1. Seahawks

2. Bills

3. Packers

4. Chiefs

5. Ravens

Analysis: "They’ve recovered pretty damn quickly from their Week Three encounter with Kryptonite."

Bleacher Report

1. Packers

2. Seahawks

3. Chiefs

4. Steelers

5. Ravens

Analysis: "It might seem odd to nitpick a blowout win. But after the Ravens blasted the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, at least one of our analysts was looking at the proverbial glass as half-empty."

The Sporting News

1. Seahawks

2. Chiefs

3. Steelers

4. Ravens

5. Bills

Analysis: "The Ravens have had no trouble ripping into the Browns, Texans, Washington and Bengals. In retrospect, the Cleveland victory looks a lot better, but there are some things the Ravens still could be doing a lot better offensively with Lamar Jackson and defensively with their back seven talent as winning the AFC North is harder this season.

Yahoo Sports

1. Chiefs

2. Ravens

3. Packers

4. Bills

5. Seahawks

Analysis: "The Ravens’ four wins have all come by double digits, with an average margin of 21.8 points. They have played some bad opponents but also beat the 4-1 Browns by 32 points. There are some undefeated teams behind them, but I’ll still stand by the Ravens being the second-best team in football."

The Ringer

1. Ravens

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Seattle Seahawks

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Bills

Analysis: "Despite dispatching the Bengals 27-3, the once-unstoppable Ravens offense we saw last year under MVP Lamar Jackson is still trying to find its groove, both on the ground and through the air. The Chiefs, meanwhile, lost to the Raiders at home—and dropped from the top spot in these power rankings."



