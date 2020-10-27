Ravens Week 8 Power Rankings Wrapup

The Ravens play the NFL's only undefeated team, the Steelers, in Week 8.

Pittsburgh has also climbed to the top of the most recent Power Rankings.

Here's the round-up

Sports Illustrated

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Seahawks

4. Ravens

5. Buccaneers

Analysis: "Somehow, Baltimore has been quietly methodical this season. With all the focus on Pittsburgh and Cleveland, Lamar Jackson has been able to humbly mount another impressive campaign."

Washington Post

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Ravens

4. Buccaneers

5. Packers.

Analysis: "The Ravens return from their bye for Sunday’s showdown with the Steelers in Baltimore. The juggling of the NFL schedule worked in the Ravens’ favor for this game, with them given an extra week to rest and prepare while the Steelers are coming off a tough win at Tennessee."

ESPN

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Seahawks

4. Ravens

5. Packers

Analysis: "[Miles] Boykin has failed to step up into the No. 2 wide receiver role for the Ravens, totaling 11 catches for 122 yards (ranking 104th among NFL wideouts). Boykin has struggled to develop any chemistry with Lamar Jackson and his increasing miscommunication with the quarterback has become a hot topic in Baltimore. With defenses loading up the box to stop the run game, Boykin can make teams pay with some big plays on the outside. The Ravens need a third option because teams are focusing their coverages to stop wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews."

CBS Sports

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Ravens

4. Seahawks

5. Buccaneers

Analysis: "They come off their bye with a big one against the Steelers. It will be the unveiling of the new-look defense with Yannick Ngakoue."

USA Today

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Ravens

4. Titans

5. Buccaneers

Analysis: "Typical Baltimore larceny, adding a difference-maker like pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue for fairly cut-rate compensation. Could be a Lombardi move."

Pro Football Network

1. Chiefs

2. Steelers

3. Ravens

4. Buccaneers

5. Seahawks

Analysis: "The Ravens traded for Yannick Ngakoue to add a speedball pass-rusher to an already outstanding defense. They also got to rest in Week 7 as they prepare for a huge matchup against the Steelers. Their status in these NFL Power Rankings will be updated after their Week 8 matchup."

Yahoo Sports

1. Chiefs

2. Ravens

3. Steelers

4. Buccaneers

5. Packers

Analysis: "Diontae Johnson came off an injury and scored two touchdowns. If you try to take something away from the Steelers, they have plenty of other options and will exploit an advantageous matchup. We’ll see what they have cooked up for a good Ravens defense.