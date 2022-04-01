Prognosticators Have Ravens Early Win Total at 9.5

Baltimore looking to get back into playoffs.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens over/under for win is 9.5, according to the early line by FanDuel.

Baltimore finished last season 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. However, the Ravens were decimated with injuries and had 25 players on Injured Reserve over the season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, was limited to 12 games because of an illness and ankle injury.

The Ravens are hoping they are healthier in 2022 and the injured players from last season will be ready to make an impact.

The win totals for the rest of the AFC North by FanDuel are:

Cincinnati Bengals — 9.5

Pittsburgh Steelers — 7.5