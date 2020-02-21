RavenCountry
Publisher's Notebook: Is NFL Labor Strife on the Horizon?

Todd Karpovich

The NFL owners approved the terms of potential new collective bargaining agreement.

Now, the onus on the players to follow suit, but that remains uncertain.

The players will discuss whether to accept a new agreement beginning on Feb. 21, but the vote could go either way judging by some of the reactions in social media. Both sides are looking to replace the 10-year labor agreement that expires in March 2021 and avoid a  potential future lockout.

The new proposal includes expanding the NFL's regular-season schedule to 17 games possibly beginning in 2021, according to reports. There is also a plan to reportedly increase the postseason from six teams to seven for each conference. As part of that proposal that could take effect this upcoming season, only one team from each conference would receive a first-round bye. 

"Following more than ten months of intensive and thorough negotiations, the NFL Players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game, provide for players — past, present, and future — both on and off the field, and ensure that the NFL's second century is even better and more exciting for the fans," NFL officials said in a statement."The membership voted today to accept the negotiated terms on the principal elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement.

"Since the clubs and players need to have a system in place and know the rules that they will operate under by next week, the membership also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms. Out of respect for the process and our partners at the NFLPA, we will have no further comment at this time."

The question is now whether the players will agree to the changes. 

If the players reject the plan, there is a possibility everything gets scrapped and the two sides would have to unveil a new strategy. Several NFL agents are having difficulty handicapping the vote because it involves about 2,000 players. 

"It might be a breeze or it might be thrown out," said one NFL insider close to the situation. 

The deal would certainly help the players not making a lot of money and the potential extra $90,000 to $100,000 would make a huge difference. 

The future is now for the NFL. 

The Potential Second-Year Impact of Marquise Brown

Several Ravens players marveled at the speed of receiver Marquise Brown last season. Brown was surprised because wasn't even running at 100 percent.He had undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year. Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several high-light reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh to Skip Scouting Combine

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not attend the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine because of recent knee replacement surgery, according to multiple reports. Harbaugh, who was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year this past season, is not the only coach bypassing the trip to Indianapolis. Neither the Broncos nor the Rams are sending their assistants to the event, according to reports. However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will attend the combine and is expected to meet with the media on Feb. 25.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Was Ranked Among Best Tight Ends in 2019

Mark Andrews' performance in 2019 earned him the designation as one of the best performing tight end in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. The ratings were based on yards per route run, passer rating when targeted, deep receiving performance, slot receiving performance, drop rate, contested targets/catches, yards after contact per reception/forced missed tackles and run-blocking/pass-blocking, among other metrics. San Francisco's George Kittle was ranked as the best overall tight end.

Todd Karpovich

Invading the Enemy: Is Steelers NT Javon Hargrave a Possible Free-Agent Target for Ravens?

The Ravens might need to replenish their defensive line because of the potential loss of some key players. Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward are unrestricted free agents. The Ravens could help fill the void by signing Steelers nose tackle Javon Ward, according to a report by Pro Football Focus. PFF predicts Hargrave will ink four-year, $48 million deal with Baltimore with $28 million in guaranteed money.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Gets the Hall-of-Fame Treatment

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. Now, that performance will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The shrine recently received a jersey and helmet worn by Jackson during the past season. The items will go on display in late February in the "Pro Football Today Gallery" to commemorate Jackson's record-setting season when he became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010.

Todd Karpovich

Will Ravens End LSU Drought in 2020 Draft?

Baltimore has never taken someone from the SEC school in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007. The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could end that LSU drought this year, maybe even in the first round. There are a pair of Tigers that could be potentially be on the Ravens radar with the 28th overall pick, according to draft analysts.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Will Closely Monitor O-Line Dynamic

The Ravens offensive line was among the best in the NFL last season, paving the way for a record-setting running attack.While Baltimore would like to keep that unit mostly intact, there is some uncertainty that might affect the offseason because of a pending retirement, suspension and an injury.

Todd Karpovich

Make or Break Season for Several Ravens

Several Ravens players will need to make an impact this upcoming season because they will be in the final year of their contract. Their performance could earn them a contract extension in Baltimore if they play well or looking for a new home if they falter.

Todd Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey Ranked Among Upper Echelon of Defensive Backs

Marlon Humphrey has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. Since 2017, Humphrey ranks sixth among all players with 40 passes defended, according to NFL Stats. Humphrey had perhaps his best season in 2019. He earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl after finishing with 65 tackles, three interceptions (-14 yards), a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping the Ravens' defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Todd Karpovich

Another Linebacker Emerges as Potential Target for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. Many draft experts predict the team will find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. One of the latest players being linked to the Ravens is LSU edge outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to Will Brinson, of CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson is the third-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

Todd Karpovich

