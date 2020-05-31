Analytics Show Patrick Queen Viable ROY Candidate for Ravens

Patrick Queen is a viable candidate for defensive Rookie of the Year for the Baltimore Ravens, according to the analytics developed by the Pro Football Network.

Queen measured well under the statistics and data used by PFN to gauge a player's ability to make an immediate impact.

First, PFF uses a Relative Athletic Score, which is a metric that compares a player's combine and pro day testing to a historical dataset. The RAS contextually evaluates a player’s athleticism and the likelihood of success in the NFL.

PFF also used an Offensive Share Metric that measures how much of a player’s statistical production was from a solo effort. It provides insight into how players are evaluated at the professional level as well as how critical each is to their teams’ overall production.

Queen scored high on both measures.

Graphic courtesy of Pro Football Focus

Queen also found a perfect home in Baltimore where the Ravens have a strong tradition of developing defensive players.

"Queen landed in arguably one of the best spots for a young pass rusher getting selected by the Ravens with the 28th pick in the first round," Chris Spooner wrote. "Baltimore has been a force to be reckoned with on defense for years, and Queen should slide into that linebacker group nicely. He may not have the elite athleticism of his counterparts on this list, but his situation warrants his inclusion on this list."

Queen emerged as one of LSU’s top defenders in 2019 and played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

“You all are going to get the most energetic player from this draft, the most passionate, the most dominant, the most studious person that you’re going to get out of this draft," Queen said. "I bring a lot to the table.”