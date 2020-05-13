RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins in Mix for ROY Odds

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for a pair of rookies — linebacker Patrick Queen and running back J.K. Dobbins.

The prognosticators also expect those two playmakers to make an immediate impact.

Queen, a first-round selection from LSU (28th overall), has 14/1 odds to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to BetOnline. He is behind Washington's Chase Chase (5/1), Arizona's Isaiah Simmons (8/1) and the Los Angeles Chargers' Kenneth Murray (14/1).  

Dobbins, a second-round selection (55th overall), is listed at 16/1 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow (5/2), Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (8/1), Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire (9/1), Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor (9/1), Detroit's D'Andre Swift (12/1), Denver's Jerry Jeudy (12/1), Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert (12/1) and Dallas' Ceedee Lamb (14/1).

Queen will enter training camp atop the depth chart at inside linebacker. He'll have an opportunity to become a big-time playmaker in the Ravens' aggressive defense. 

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and three sacks for the Tigers. Queen played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Baltimore had never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

The Ravens were not in the market for a running back in this year's draft, but Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore when he fell to them with the 55th overall pick.

While Baltimore already has Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the roster, Dobbins has the potential to move up the depth chart and become a key contributor in his rookie season. 

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

The Ravens love to run the football and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season. Dobbins will have an opportunity to get some reps.  

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draft or Pass: Baltimore Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram finished as the RB9 in total points and RB11 in average fantasy points per game in PPR formats last season despite catching only 26 passes.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Fantasy Fit: Baltimore Ravens Rookie Receiver Devin Duvernay

The Baltimore Ravens selected Devin Duvernay out of Texas in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, trying to give Lamar Jackson some new weapons and that passing attack.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Baltimore Ravens Confident Fortunes Changing at Wideout

The Baltimore Ravens like their young core of wide receivers after dealing with some disappointment in previous years.

Todd Karpovich

by

Raven1

Baltimore Ravens Bullish on Young Defensive Linemen

The Baltimore Ravens added Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft and have Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in 2019, fighting for reps.

Todd Karpovich

Behind Enemy Lines: Schedule Analysis for Bengals, Browns, Steelers

The Ravens have the most favorable schedule of all the teams in AFC North, but the Bengals, Browns and Steelers should be much improved from last season.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Officially Add Offensive Lineman D.J. Fluker

Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker officially agreed to a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Will Have Fierce Competition in Trenches

The Baltimore Ravens prioritize adding tough players to both the offensive and defensive lines, setting up some several intriguing battles in training camp.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Rookie Patrick Queen Surprises Mother with New Ride

Baltimore Ravens rookie Patrick Queen is already enjoying the benefits of playing in the NFL as a first-round draft pick. And he's sharing the wealth.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens: UDFA Tracker

The Baltimore Ravens are a key landing spot for undrafted rookie free agents. They have kept an UDFA on their final roster for 16 consecutive seasons.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Baltimore Ravens Add Another Big Body to Offensive Line

The Baltimore Ravens added more depth to the offensive line by signing undrafted rookie free-agent Daishawn Dixon.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory