Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins in Mix for ROY Odds

The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for a pair of rookies — linebacker Patrick Queen and running back J.K. Dobbins.

The prognosticators also expect those two playmakers to make an immediate impact.

Queen, a first-round selection from LSU (28th overall), has 14/1 odds to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, according to BetOnline. He is behind Washington's Chase Chase (5/1), Arizona's Isaiah Simmons (8/1) and the Los Angeles Chargers' Kenneth Murray (14/1).

Dobbins, a second-round selection (55th overall), is listed at 16/1 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow (5/2), Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (8/1), Kansas City's Clyde Edwards-Helaire (9/1), Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor (9/1), Detroit's D'Andre Swift (12/1), Denver's Jerry Jeudy (12/1), Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert (12/1) and Dallas' Ceedee Lamb (14/1).

Queen will enter training camp atop the depth chart at inside linebacker. He'll have an opportunity to become a big-time playmaker in the Ravens' aggressive defense.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and three sacks for the Tigers. Queen played the best football of his college career down the stretch, earning defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game.

That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Baltimore had never taken a player from LSU in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

The Ravens were not in the market for a running back in this year's draft, but Dobbins was just too good of a player to ignore when he fell to them with the 55th overall pick.

While Baltimore already has Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the roster, Dobbins has the potential to move up the depth chart and become a key contributor in his rookie season.

Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with 2,003 rushing yards during his final season in 2019, breaking the previous mark of 1,927 held by Eddie George in 1995. Dobbins finished his career with 4,459 rushing yards, 796 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

The Ravens love to run the football and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing mark with 3,296 yards last season. Dobbins will have an opportunity to get some reps.