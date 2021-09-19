Quick Rundown of Ravens-Chiefs Predictions

BALTIMORE — Mostly all of the prognosticators are picking the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Here's a rundown of those predictions:

SI.com

"The game of note in the NFL's second week is Sunday night's matchup between the Chiefs (1–0) and Ravens (0–1). The reigning AFC champs rolled over Baltimore 34–20 in the teams' Week 3 matchup a year ago. Now Lamar Jackson & Co. will be looking for their first win of the season after dropping an overtime heartbreaker to the Raiders last week."

CBS Sports

ESPN

"Mahomes will complete six throws of at least 20 yards. Those plays are always there for him against a Ravens team that blitzes a lot but leaves itself vulnerable to big throws. He has 16 such plays in three career starts against the Ravens, who come into this game with a depleted secondary." -- Adam Teicher

Prediction: : KC, 55.7% (by an average of 2.1 points)

The Sporting News

"The Chiefs have controlled this series when it's been Andy Reid vs. protege John Harbaugh and Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson. Don't expect a different result here with Baltimore coming off a short week and Kansas City being a fearless traveling team. The Chiefs' defense is better positioned to contain Jackson while the Ravens are not as equipped to handle Mahomes throwing downfield often to his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Take advantage of the low number in the Chiefs' favor."

Pick: Chiefs win 27-23 and cover the spread.

NY Post

RAVENS (+3.5) over Chiefs

"Don’t doubt that Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to enjoy his postgame talk with the media, but K.C. remains stout and deep enough to craft tight margins and make them hold up in pressure situations."