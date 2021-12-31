Rams Looking for 'Payback' for Previous Beatdown by Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rams defensive end Aaron Donald vividly remembers the last time he played the Ravens.

It was on a Monday night in November and Baltimore completely dominated Los Angeles in every facet of the game.

Lamar Jackson threw five touchdown passes and the Ravens cruised to a 45-6 victory. Baltimore racked up 480 yards and became the fourth team in the 21st century to score touchdowns on its first six drives in a game.

The teams play again Sunday and Donald is looking for a measure of revenge.

“They beat us pretty bad in a prime-time game. For me personally, that’s in the back of my head. That’s a little motivation. It’s a little payback game,” Donald said. “That’s a little fire lit under me personally. We’re definitely going to come out ready.”

The Ravens and Rams are heading in opposite directions.

Baltimore (8-7) has lost four consecutive games and is just outside the AFC playoff picture.

The Ravens likely need to win this week against the Rams and also beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale to make the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Baltimore also needs the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders to lose one of their two remaining games.

The Ravens could also capture the AFC North if they win out and the Cincinnati Bengals lose their final two games.

Los Angeles has won four straight and is 11-4. The Rams are one game behind the Packers for the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

"[They’re a] well-coached football team," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Coach McVay does a great job; all their coaches do a great job. They play very well.”