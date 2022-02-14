Skip to main content

Rams Show Ravens Importance of Pass Rush When Facing Bengals

Burrow struggled behind porous offensive line.

The Los Angeles Rams kept Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow under pressure for much of their Super Bowl matchup.

Los Angeles sacked Burrow seven times en route to a 23-20 victory.

That pass rush was key to beating the Bengals, an area where the Ravens have struggled over the past season. 

Over two games, Baltimore managed to sack Burrow four times. 

As a result, he had plenty of time to make plays out of the pocket and played two of his finest games, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns in 41-17 and 41-21 victories.

While Burrow also made plays against the Rams, he struggled with their pressure. In addition to seven sacks, Los Angeles had 11 quarterback hits. 

Burrow threw for 263 yards with a touchdown and had a 39.7 quarterback rating.

Read More

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was a game-wrecker and finished with two sacks and four tackles.

The Ravens do not have a playmaker of Donald's caliber on the defensive line and had trouble with developing an interior pass rush all season, 

The priority for the Bengals will be upgrading the offensive line to better protect Burrow. They have close to $60 million in salary-cap funds to make improvements.

Some of the top free-agent interior offensive linemen include Brandon Scherff, Laken Tomlinson and Connor Williams. Cincinnati will also look to bolster the o-line in the draft. 

The Ravens will need to counter these moves to keep pace with the Bengals, who will be favored to win the AFC North next season. 

They’re talented," Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said. "They’ve got a lot of good personnel. I would say this: Over the years, I have probably had as much admiration for the Bengals for how they build their team." 

USATSI_17412358
News

Rams Show Ravens Importance of Pass Rush When Facing Bengals

1 minute ago
DOZHFBS3ZZHTVL44PVPUFG5SKY
News

Lamar Jackson Makes His Super Bowl Prediction

20 hours ago
vlgios1o3sdoejw9lslt
News

Ravens Have Huge Opportunity to Add Playmakers in Draft

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_17442592 (1)
News

Ravens Need to Be Adaptable on Defense

Feb 12, 2022
vviwcuik0etcm2wunchk
News

Could Ravens Have Reunion With Tight End Hayden Hurst?

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17021576
News

Marlon Humphrey Jokes About Being Asked About Ja'Marr Chase

Feb 11, 2022
USATSI_16835136
News

Justin Tucker's Record-Breaking Kick Wins NFL's Moment of the Year

Feb 11, 2022
rawImage
News

Report: Ravens Find Their New Tight Ends Coach

Feb 11, 2022