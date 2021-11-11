Rashod Bateman Superhero?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rookie Rashod Bateman is trying to be a superhero for the Ravens.

He's even adopted Batman as his social media handle after being initially reluctant to take on the persona.

“Well, honestly, I didn’t embrace it until I got here," Bateman said. "People have tried to make it work, but they didn’t really make it work. But when I got here, Baltimore really put it on, so I kind of embraced it and took it on. Especially around Halloween, it really took a jump, so I have fun with it.”

After missing the first five games because of groin surgery, Bateman is having a major impact on the Ravens' passing attack.

He has 12 receptions for 161 yards with 11 first downs. In Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, he had a key one-handed reception late in the game and finished with five catches for 52 yards.

"I think I've impressed myself a little bit," Bateman said Monday. "It's my third game out, I'm getting more comfortable in the offense, getting more comfortable playing in the NFL. So, right now, I'm just having fun, staying locked-in.

"You’ve got to get first downs to score touchdowns, so that’s big. I’m excited that I’m able to contribute and help the team the best way possible. So, if I’m a first-down guy, then I guess I’ll take that role.”

Bateman already has solid chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been targeting him when the Ravens need a big play downfield. Bateman was one of the most impressive wide receivers in training camp before he was injured and that has carried over to the regular season.

"It’s definitely cool to see, but the times that we were out there, we made sure that we were connecting," Bateman said about working with Jackson. "If it didn’t work, we ran the route again; we ran it back to make sure we got that feel of a completion. I think little things like that have definitely helped us in the long run, and we’re going to continue to do those things to make sure that we get comfortable.”

Baltimore selected Bateman in the first round of this year's NFL draft after he had one of the most productive careers at the University of Minnesota. He caught at least one pass in all 31 games he appeared and had 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns — fifth in school history.

He is smooth with his route running and ability to catch the ball in traffic. Bateman also has the speed to get behind an NFL secondary.

Now, he just waiting for his first touchdown with the Ravens.

“I'm ready. I feel it coming. Hopefully, it’s coming soon," he said.