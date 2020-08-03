RavenCountry
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Harbaugh confident Ravens rookies will be ready to make an impact

Todd Karpovich

The lack of offseason workouts will not have a huge impact on the Ravens rookies, according to coach John Harbaugh. 

The first-year players were not able to participate in offseason practices because of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked whether the team might have to lean more heavily on veterans, Harbaugh is optimistic the entire roster, including the rookies, will be able to contribute. 

"That’s something that you’re probably going to keep in mind as the cuts come, but when you look at our team, I don’t think we’re going to have too many of those kinds of tough choices," Harbaugh said. "We’ll have tough choices, but I do feel like our rookies are going to be able to contribute. I’m very confident that the roles we’re going to ask these guys to contribute to, [they will] be able to. 

"Now if they can’t, if they’re not ready, we’ll have to adjust, but we have the guys in place to do it with. So, I like the way our roster is organized, and I do believe we’re in good shape to handle this situation.”

The Ravens will be leaning heavily on first-round pick Patrick Queen and third-round selection Malik Harrison to make an immediate impact at middle linebacker. J.K. Dobbins, a second-round pick, has the talent to move up the depth chart at running back.

A pair of rookie receivers — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — have the talent to fight for starting jobs. 

The Ravens added two, stout defensive tackles in the draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington — that could play their way into the rotation within the overhauled front seven. Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson will battle for starting jobs on the offensive line. 

The rookies also feel confident about contributing in 2020 despite the ongoing challenges. 

"I feel like, with everything going on, we’ve accomplished a lot. I feel like I know the playbook pretty good," Dobbins said. "I have a good chemistry with my teammates – the rookies that came in with me. I feel like everything is really going very smooth. I’m just anxious to keep going, keep getting the chemistry with my teammates, and I think it’ll all work out.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson sees upside of no preseason games

Lamar Jackson has no concerns about the lack of preseason games. It just means fewer opportunities to get injured for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins not concerned about crowded backfield

J.K. Dobbins is part of a four-headed Ravens attack at running backs where there will be a battle for carries, but he's not overly concerned about his role.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens decision to waive Mack underscores their depth

The Ravens overhauled their defensive line with the addition of some key veterans and a pair of stout rookies, which left Daylon Mack as the odd man out.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens LB C.J. Mosley opting out of 2020 season

C.J. Mosley is opting out of the 2020 NFL season, becoming the second player on the New York Jets to decide not to take the field during this COVID-19 season.

Kristian Dyer

LSU prepared Patrick Queen for unprecedented training camp with Ravens

LSU prepared Patrick Queen for the rigors of the NFL and he's ready to make an impact despite the ongoing challenges with he COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Commentary: Should the Ravens gamble on Antonio Brown?

The Ravens had numerous opportunities to shoot down rumors about potentially signing Antonio Brown, but they kept the intrigue alive.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson won't give up hope on bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Lamar Jackson is hoping Antonio Brown could make his way to the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

jrung10

Lamar Jackson takes Seinfeld's 'Bubble Boy' approach to COVID-19

Lamar Jackson was a self-proclaimed "Bubble Boy" when it came to dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, referencing popular Seinfeld episode.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

John Harbaugh managing the hype surrounding 2020 Ravens

Coach John Harbaugh likes that type of confidence, but he knows teams will be gunning for the Ravens because of they are one of this year's Supr Bowl favorites

Todd Karpovich

Antonio Brown suspended eight games in 2020

If Antonio Brown joins the Ravens, he won't be able to play until the Nov. 11 against the New England Patriots.

Todd Karpovich