Harbaugh confident Ravens rookies will be ready to make an impact

The lack of offseason workouts will not have a huge impact on the Ravens rookies, according to coach John Harbaugh.

The first-year players were not able to participate in offseason practices because of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked whether the team might have to lean more heavily on veterans, Harbaugh is optimistic the entire roster, including the rookies, will be able to contribute.

"That’s something that you’re probably going to keep in mind as the cuts come, but when you look at our team, I don’t think we’re going to have too many of those kinds of tough choices," Harbaugh said. "We’ll have tough choices, but I do feel like our rookies are going to be able to contribute. I’m very confident that the roles we’re going to ask these guys to contribute to, [they will] be able to.

"Now if they can’t, if they’re not ready, we’ll have to adjust, but we have the guys in place to do it with. So, I like the way our roster is organized, and I do believe we’re in good shape to handle this situation.”

The Ravens will be leaning heavily on first-round pick Patrick Queen and third-round selection Malik Harrison to make an immediate impact at middle linebacker. J.K. Dobbins, a second-round pick, has the talent to move up the depth chart at running back.

A pair of rookie receivers — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — have the talent to fight for starting jobs.

The Ravens added two, stout defensive tackles in the draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington — that could play their way into the rotation within the overhauled front seven. Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson will battle for starting jobs on the offensive line.

The rookies also feel confident about contributing in 2020 despite the ongoing challenges.

"I feel like, with everything going on, we’ve accomplished a lot. I feel like I know the playbook pretty good," Dobbins said. "I have a good chemistry with my teammates – the rookies that came in with me. I feel like everything is really going very smooth. I’m just anxious to keep going, keep getting the chemistry with my teammates, and I think it’ll all work out.”