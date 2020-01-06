OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Some of the holdovers from the Ravens' last Super Bowl-winning team in 2012 see some similarities with this year's group of players, mainly with the camaraderie in the locker room.

However, those teams had completely different paths to the playoffs.

This year's Ravens team has seven players that were part of that last championship — right guard Marshal Yanda, cornerback Jimmy Smith, linebackers Josh Bynes and Pernell McPhee, kicker Justin Tucker, long-snapper Morgan Cox and punter Sam Koch.

The 2012 Ravens team surprised almost everyone with its run to the Super Bowl after a late surge in the regular season.

The 2019 Ravens have been the best team in the NFL since Week 4 and entered the playoffs as the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time in franchise history.

"One of the similarities is the camaraderie we have amongst each other. It's very close-knit," said Koch. "That's what we had back then. We had a bunch of leaders and we had a bunch of young guys who all came together as one. Aside from that, we have a lot of talent this year. You see a lot of talent in multiple positions. There are those similarities, yet there are a few differences that make us we are this year. It's fun watching."

The Ravens hit a bump in the road late in the 2012 season, losing four of their final five games. Baltimore was embarrassed at home, 34-17, that dropped them to 9-5. The Ravens bounced back the following week with a 33-14 victory over the New York Giants before losing the finale 23-17 in Cincinnati.

The 10-6 finish was enough to win the AFC North, but didn't exactly make the Ravens a favorite to win the Super Bowl heading into the postseason. Quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 3,817 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Ravens, however, got hot in the playoffs as a fourth seed and took down the Colts 24-9 in the wild-card round.

Baltimore then managed the biggest play in franchise history the following week in Denver that was dubbed "the Mile High Miracle." Flacco threw a game-tying 70-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Jones with under a minute left in regulation to send the game into overtime. The rookie Tucker sent Baltimore to the AFC championship with a 47-yard field goal to secure the 38-35 win.

The Ravens upset the Patriots 28-13 at Gillette Stadium to advance to the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Baltimore jumped out to a 28-6 lead against San Francisco before the lights went out in the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The 49ers rallied but the Ravens had a big stop on a fourth-and-goal late in the game and managed to escape with a 34-31 victory. Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP and his stats that playoff season were off the the charts: 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

This year's team had a completely opposite scenario.

After Baltimore lost to Cleveland on Sept. 29, the Ravens reeled off 12 straight victories to finish 14-2, win their second second straight division crown and enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. He helped lead the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game).

Jackson joined Ben Roethlisberger (2007) as the only quarterbacks with multiple games with a passer rating of 158.3 – the highest attainable mark – doing so in both Week 1 and Week 10. In addition to his prolific season as a passer, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick (1,039 in 2006) for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history with 1,206 yards in 2019.

As a result, Baltimore has a bulls-eye on its back and the players expect to make a deep run all the way to Miami to Super Bowl LIV.

“This team, we’ve just stacked so many wins going into the playoffs," Yanda said. "The expectation is really high. When we won it in 2012, Denver got after us like Week [15]. I can’t remember what week that was, but they blew us out at home. That was rock bottom for us. It was tough. That’s a playoff team.

"Then, we ended up playing well against the Giants. So, going into it, we were definitely … We got hot at the start of the playoffs. We’ve been hot in the regular season now for weeks on end. So, that’s a big difference going in to where we have much higher expectations, for sure.”

Cox, who originally signed with Baltimore as a restricted free agent in 2010, agreed with Koch that that a common thread among the 2012 and 2019 teams was strong chemistry. However, the 2019 team is surrounded by higher expectations.

"To be in the position, No. 1, is a much different feel than when we came into the playoffs in 2012," Cox said. "So, we're sitting in a much different position. It's a great team, an extremely talented team.

The Ravens certainly are not complacent entering this year's playoffs. Baltimore is 9.5-point favorites heading into the AFC divisional round against the visiting Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m.

"Our coaches know what they need to do to keep us in tip-top shape," Koch said. "Our veterans know what we need to do to prepare well. We have a great organization, we have a great staff, great coaching staff and a bunch of mature players that understand what their role is and what they need to do going forward. We'll be ready."