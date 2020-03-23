RavenCountry
A Look Back at the 2019 Draft and How the Rookies Fared

Todd Karpovich

Eric DeCosta is preparing for his second draft as the Ravens general manager.

Baltimore needs to add a linebacker, offensive linemen and wide receivers. 

DeCosta will look to duplicate some of the success with his selections last year.

Here's a look at those rookies and how they fared:

Round 1: Pick 25: WR Marquise Brown

Analysis: Was hampered by a foot injury but still finished the season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). His seven touchdowns tied Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011) for the most by a rookie in team history. Brown will play an even bigger role next season when fully healthy. 

Grade: A

Round 3: PIck 85: DE Jaylon Ferguson

Analysis: Recorded 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended and one fumble return. Posted a career-high five tackles, including one tackle for a loss, for a defense that held the Rams to just 22 rushing yards and 221 total yards in the 45-6 win against the Rams on Nov. 25. He'll look to build on that late-season momentum and play a key role with the pass rush.  

Grade: B

Round 3: Pick 93: WR Miles Boykin.

Analysis: Caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns in limited action during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans. Boykin will have an opportunity to make more plays next season. 

Grade: C+

Round 4: Pick 113: RB Justice Hill.

Analysis: Amassed 225 yards rushing yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries behind Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards on the depth chart . Added 70 yards receiving on eight catches. He'll be challenged to overtake Ingram or Edwards. 

Grade: B-

Round 4: Pick 123: OL Ben Powers

Analysis: Played sparingly last season, but he has a promising upside. Powers received his first extensive action in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. He had the highest grade among all of the Ravens players in that game by Pro Football Focus. He'll compete for a starting job in 2020. 

Grade: Incomplete

Round 4 Pick 127: CB Iman Marshall.

Analysis:  Designated for Return on Nov. 12  after being placed on IR on Sept. 2. Appeared in three games during his rookie season, seeing action mostly on special teams.

Grade: Incomplete

Round 5: Pick 160: DT Daylon Mack.

Analysis: Placed on Injured Reserve (knee) on Nov. 13, but will have an opportunity to compete for more playing time in 2020. 

Grade: Incomplete

Round 6: Pick 197: QB Trace McSorley.

Analysis: Was active for final two games of the season and had one yard rushing on one carry, which resulted in a first down. 

Grade: Incomplete

News

Ravens Mock Draft: Rounds 1-3

A recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson has the Ravens filling several glaring needs on their roster in rounds one through three. Here's how Baltimore's draft might shape up.

Todd Karpovich

by

Killadre

Behind Enemy Lines Free Agency Edition: Cleveland Browns

The Browns were the favorites to win the division in 2019, but they imploded and finished 6-10. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (78.8 rating). He will look to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who formerly served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Chief Medical Officer Outlines Plans for Players, Coaches, Personnel

While the NFL has managed to conduct business while other professional sports leagues are shut down, there will ultimately have to be adjustments moving forward in response to the spreading Coronavirus.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Get High Marks After First Week of Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta didn't waste any time making a huge splash in free agency. He has already helped the team fill various areas of need and there is still plenty of time to add more talent. Here are the grades

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ink Jihad Ward to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed defensive lineman Jihad Ward to a one-year deal. That should make coach John Harbaugh even happier about the offseason. Ward was a key playmaker for the Ravens after being picked up as a free agent on Oct. 7." He's been really important," Harbaugh said. "He's a good fit for us, and for whatever reason maybe he wasn't as good a fit in some of those other places. But he's another guy that we really liked coming out [of college], and one of the things was he fit us, our structure."

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donation

The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 public health crisis. The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Clay Matthews

Clay Matthews visited Baltimore last season as a free agent before choosing to sign with the Rams.After one season in Los Angeles. Matthews is on the market again and this time he could very well sign with the Ravens. Matthews showed he can still be a productive player. Last season, he finished with eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 13 games, all starts. He missed three games with a broken jaw. Matthews has a strong pedigree and made the Pro Bowl six times over 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Todd Karpovich

Couple of Ravens Potential Targets Rate High on 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board

The Ravens could look to add a linebacker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A couple of their potential targets rated highly in the most recent "2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board," published by Sports Illustrated. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is rated 18th, while Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray was is ranked 20th.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15_

Joe Flacco Has Lasting Legacy in Baltimore

Joe Flacco's career might have come to end after he was released with a failed physical designation by the Broncos. The veteran quarterback had an uneventful one season in Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. He appeared in just eight games, going 2-6, before suffering a season-ending herniated disk.Flacco, however, will have a lasting legacy in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Seahawks Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ravens LB Matt Judon

The Seattle Seahawks have inquired about the availability of Ravens linebacker Matt Judon, according to Corbin Smith, publisher of the Seahawk Maven, a Sports Illustrated team channel. The Ravens would likely ask for a second-round pick in exchange for Judon, who recently received a franchise tag that will pay him $15.8 million this season. A third-round pick with another late-round pick could also be enough, depending on how negotiations unfold for a potential extension, Corbin wrote. The franchise tag allowed Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon or find a suitable trade partner.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK