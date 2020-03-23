A Look Back at the 2019 Draft and How the Rookies Fared

Eric DeCosta is preparing for his second draft as the Ravens general manager.

Baltimore needs to add a linebacker, offensive linemen and wide receivers.

DeCosta will look to duplicate some of the success with his selections last year.

Here's a look at those rookies and how they fared:

Round 1: Pick 25: WR Marquise Brown

Analysis: Was hampered by a foot injury but still finished the season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). His seven touchdowns tied Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011) for the most by a rookie in team history. Brown will play an even bigger role next season when fully healthy.

Grade: A

Round 3: PIck 85: DE Jaylon Ferguson

Analysis: Recorded 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended and one fumble return. Posted a career-high five tackles, including one tackle for a loss, for a defense that held the Rams to just 22 rushing yards and 221 total yards in the 45-6 win against the Rams on Nov. 25. He'll look to build on that late-season momentum and play a key role with the pass rush.

Grade: B

Round 3: Pick 93: WR Miles Boykin.

Analysis: Caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns in limited action during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans. Boykin will have an opportunity to make more plays next season.

Grade: C+

Round 4: Pick 113: RB Justice Hill.

Analysis: Amassed 225 yards rushing yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries behind Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards on the depth chart . Added 70 yards receiving on eight catches. He'll be challenged to overtake Ingram or Edwards.

Grade: B-

Round 4: Pick 123: OL Ben Powers

Analysis: Played sparingly last season, but he has a promising upside. Powers received his first extensive action in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. He had the highest grade among all of the Ravens players in that game by Pro Football Focus. He'll compete for a starting job in 2020.

Grade: Incomplete

Round 4 Pick 127: CB Iman Marshall.

Analysis: Designated for Return on Nov. 12 after being placed on IR on Sept. 2. Appeared in three games during his rookie season, seeing action mostly on special teams.

Grade: Incomplete

Round 5: Pick 160: DT Daylon Mack.

Analysis: Placed on Injured Reserve (knee) on Nov. 13, but will have an opportunity to compete for more playing time in 2020.

Grade: Incomplete

Round 6: Pick 197: QB Trace McSorley.

Analysis: Was active for final two games of the season and had one yard rushing on one carry, which resulted in a first down.

Grade: Incomplete