RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Gus Edwards: Ravens offense can be even better in 2020

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens could be hard-pressed to duplicate the high-powered attack that ran roughshod over opponents last season.

However, running back Gus Edwards is confident the team will be even better because of the returning players and their familiarity with the offense. 

"We are bringing back a lot of guys in the offense, we added more weapons [and] we are going to be more familiar with the system," Edwards said. "There’s just so much going for us. [QB] Lamar [Jackson] is going to come back better. I trust that, because he is a hard worker. 

"Everybody on the team pretty much has the right mindset. Guys want to win, so I think it will make it that much easier for us. We set the standard very high last year, but I have full confidence that we can build off of it.”

Baltimore led the NFL with 33.2 points per game.

The Ravens also broke the single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards. Jackson led the way with a team-high 1,206 yards rushing — the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Mark Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and rookie Justice Hill (225 yards on 58 carries).

Baltimore added another stellar running back, J.K. Dobbins, in this year's NFL draft.

With so much talent, will there be enough snaps for everyone to get involved with the offense this season?

“I think the Ravens went through it last year with three [running backs]," Edwards said. "I think [offensive coordinator] coach [Greg] Roman is just committed to it. It seems like coach Harbaugh is committed to it. 

"Everybody is just throwing around a, ‘four-headed monster.’ I think everybody is committed to it and really wants to do it. That’s the first step and we’ll see where it goes. I’m excited, it’s a chance to make history.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Make List for Possible Landing Spot for Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams would reportedly welcome a trade to the Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Antonio Brown Takes Another Step Toward Ravens?

Antonio Brown has worked out with several Ravens, including Marquise Brown and Lamar Jackson, this offseason and might land there as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

by

Kavin114

A pair of Ravens featured in NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

J.K. Dobbins and Devin Duvernay earned a spot on the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere Class for 2020 for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens promote several scouts heading into 2020 season

Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to the team’s personnel department, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson evolving as bold leader for Ravens

Lamar Jackson has shouldered the responsibility for the Baltimore Ravens playoff disappointment over the past two seasons.

Todd Karpovich

Gus Edwards Not Worried About Ravens Crowded Backfield

Gus Edwards says the addition of J.K.Dobbins in this year's NFL draft will only make the Ravens record-setting running attack even stronger.

Todd Karpovich

SI Report: Ravens biggest weakness at wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens biggest weakness heading into the 2020 season is at wide receiver, according to Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr.

Todd Karpovich

Matt Judon unimpressed with Roger Goodell's equality message

Ravens linebacker Matt Judon said it was too late for Roger Goodell to publicly provide his support for the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson learns hard lessons from playoff setbacks

While Lamar Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP, he is 0-2 in the postseason for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Nick Boyle, Tony Jefferson exchange friendly steroid barbs

Former Baltimore Ravens teammates Nick Boyle and Tony Jefferson had a comical exchange over a story about a steroid that could potentially combat the COVID-19.

Todd Karpovich