Gus Edwards: Ravens offense can be even better in 2020

The Ravens could be hard-pressed to duplicate the high-powered attack that ran roughshod over opponents last season.

However, running back Gus Edwards is confident the team will be even better because of the returning players and their familiarity with the offense.

"We are bringing back a lot of guys in the offense, we added more weapons [and] we are going to be more familiar with the system," Edwards said. "There’s just so much going for us. [QB] Lamar [Jackson] is going to come back better. I trust that, because he is a hard worker.

"Everybody on the team pretty much has the right mindset. Guys want to win, so I think it will make it that much easier for us. We set the standard very high last year, but I have full confidence that we can build off of it.”

Baltimore led the NFL with 33.2 points per game.

The Ravens also broke the single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards. Jackson led the way with a team-high 1,206 yards rushing — the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Mark Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and rookie Justice Hill (225 yards on 58 carries).

Baltimore added another stellar running back, J.K. Dobbins, in this year's NFL draft.

With so much talent, will there be enough snaps for everyone to get involved with the offense this season?

“I think the Ravens went through it last year with three [running backs]," Edwards said. "I think [offensive coordinator] coach [Greg] Roman is just committed to it. It seems like coach Harbaugh is committed to it.

"Everybody is just throwing around a, ‘four-headed monster.’ I think everybody is committed to it and really wants to do it. That’s the first step and we’ll see where it goes. I’m excited, it’s a chance to make history.”