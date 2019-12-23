RavenMaven
Ravens 2020 Opponents Set

Todd Karpovich

In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Baltimore will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, who won the AFC West. 

The Ravens take the road against Beltway rival, the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, AFC South winners, Houston Texans. and New England Patriots, who captured the AFC East.

Baltimore could be under the lights several times for prime-time action, especially if they make a Super Bowl run with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who led all players in Pro Bowl voting this season. 

The NFL will release the dates and times for these games in April. 

RAVENS 2020 SCHEDULE

Home: Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants and Chiefs.

Away: Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Redskins, Eagles, Colts, Texans and Patriots.

Week 16: Ravens-Browns Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

Cleveland is the last team to beat Baltimore, which has won a franchise-record 10 straight games since that 40-25 setback on Sept. 29. The Ravens can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Journey Just Beginning for Ravens

Trevor Woods

Something special is happening in Baltimore. Something special has been happening all season long. And as Karen Carpenter once sang: "We've only just begun."

Week 16: Ravens Report Card vs. Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. Here are the grades.

Ravens Can Rest Playmakers With No. 1 Seed Secured for Postseason

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. This means Baltimore can rest some key starters in the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens-Browns Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC North with a 31-15 victory over Cleveland in Week 16. Baltimore extended its winning streak to a franchise record 11 games.

Ravens-Browns Halftime Report

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mark Andrews in the final 1:18 to take a 14-6 lead. Baltimore also get the ball to start the second half.

Jackson's Faith Keeps Him Humble

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson feels blessed.That's also how he stays humble. The Ravens quarterback is having an MVP-caliber season, but he consistently impresses his coaches, teammates and fans with that modesty. He credits his faith for his success.

Video: Jackson's Popularity Has Reached Fever Pitch for Apparel

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson started his own clothing line called "Era 8 Apparel," which has sold out every item on its web site. His No. 8 jersey is also flying off the shelves.

Video: Lamar Jackson Praises O-Line

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to credit the offensive line for his success this season. Jackson and the rest of the linemen have developed a strong rapport. The bond can be seen on the sidelines in the locker room.In addition to Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right guard Marshal Yanda were selected to this season's Pro Bowl. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was named a first alternate.

Week 16: Ravens-Browns Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

The Baltimore Ravens (12-2) are looking to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, but they'll be heading to Ohio to square off against a team they lost to 40-25 on Sept. 29, the Cleveland Browns (6-8). Here are key matchups to watch.