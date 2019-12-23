Ravens 2020 Opponents Set

In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Baltimore will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, who won the AFC West.

The Ravens take the road against Beltway rival, the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, AFC South winners, Houston Texans. and New England Patriots, who captured the AFC East.

Baltimore could be under the lights several times for prime-time action, especially if they make a Super Bowl run with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who led all players in Pro Bowl voting this season.

The NFL will release the dates and times for these games in April.

RAVENS 2020 SCHEDULE

Home: Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants and Chiefs.

Away: Steelers, Browns, Bengals, Redskins, Eagles, Colts, Texans and Patriots.