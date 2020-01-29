Ravens Ready to Embark on 2020 as Super-Bowl Favorites

In the next week or so, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, general manage Eric DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and other decision-making staff will convene in Florida to outline the plan for the upcoming season.

Expectations will be high for the Ravens once again, and anything short of a Super Bowl run will be seen as a disappointment.

The team raised the bar in 2019 with a record-setting regular season and MVP performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens are confident they just have to fill a few roster holes to boost an already, young talented roster.

“We have a few more resources in front of us right now,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We have good draft resources; we have great cap resources that we haven’t had in the past. So, we have a chance to build our roster in a way that we haven’t been able to maybe in the last large number of years. Then, because we have our quarterback in place, and because we have our defensive and offensive systems in place, it is pretty straightforward where we want to go, roster-wise.”

The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of available funds, DeCosta can be active in the free agent market.

Harbaugh said there's no secret surrounding some of the team's most glaring needs at linebacker/pass rusher, wide receiver and on the offensive line. He also know teams will adjust to the Ravens' high-powered ground attack, which means Jackson will hae to make even more plays downfield.

However, Jackson has already proven he can beat teams with his arm. Last season, he completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Nonetheless, Harbaugh said the team will have a different look in 2020.

It is going to take scheme, and it is going to take roster improvement,” Harbaugh said. “Our scheme and our roster helped us to be the very best we could be this year, under the circumstances. If you step back and look at the big picture, what we have been able to do as an organization – starting with [president] Dick [Cass] and then [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] and [executive vice president & general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and his group, and [owner] Steve Bisciotti overseeing and directing us – it has been pretty darn remarkable.”

The planning starts now.