Ravens Have Multiple Weapons to Make Deeper Playoff Run

The excitement surrounding the Baltimore Ravens recent regular-season success behind MVP Lamar Jackson has been tempered by disappointment in the playoffs.

General manager Eric DeCosta has worked tirelessly to build a more complete roster capable of making a deeper postseason run.

"We want to be the best we can be at every single position," DeCosta said. "Hopefully we can build our offense to the point where – as we say, to be undefendable and tough to play defense [against]."

The Ravens have been one-and-done in the playoffs in the past two years. Last season, Tennessee running back Derrick Henry gashed them for 195 yards in the Titans 28-12 victory in the divisional round.

While Jackson has taken some criticism for his shortcomings in the postseason, he accounted for 508 yards of his team's 530 yards against Tennessee. Jackson is using that playoff disappointment as motivation this offseason.

"I just want to be a better player than I was last year," Jackson said. "I need to win a playoff game before anything because I'm tired of that already. Once I get tired of something, I have to make it happen. So, that's my goal right now; focus on being a better player all around. Not just a [better] player, but teammate as well."

Baltimore broke the NFL's single-season rushing record last year with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries.

The Ravens have all three running backs — Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — back on the roster. The team also added J.K. Dobbins in the second round of the NFL draft and he could make that unit even more explosive.

The Ravens air attack will get a boost from receiver Marquise Brown, who added more muscle to his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame.

Brown, the Ravens first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 NFL draft, was never fully healthy last season after undergoing offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot. Even with the injury, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several highlight-reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

The Ravens also added Devin Duvernay in the third round of this year's draft. The hard-nosed wide receiver provides Jackson with another sure-handed weapon that can play outside, inside, in motion, with runs, twitch routes, or out of the backfield.

"I work extremely hard to put myself in a position to be successful," Duvernay said. "[There’s] a chip on my shoulder. [I’m] always playing with it. I feel like I have to. [It’s] part of football. It keeps me going and allows me to play with that edge, play mean, and physical.”

Tight end Mark Andrews, who led the team with 64 receptions for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns, is poised to make an even bigger impact entering his third year in the NFL.

DeCosta also bulked up the defensive side of the ball. He does not want a repeat of that Titans' playoff game.

The Ravens acquired Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Derek Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. That should be a major upgrade from last year.

In addition, the Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and DT Broderick Washington.

"I think we can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure, and we could break records," Wolfe said. "We could break the rushing record – yards per rush, stuff like that.’ Those are the kind of goals that I like to set."

Baltimore solved its challenges at middle linebacker by adding LSU's Patrick Queen and LSU's Malik Harrison also in this year's draft. Both players are expected to make an immediate impact.

The new-look Ravens could be even more explosive and aggressive than last year when. they finished a league-best 14-2.

But the true gauge will be how they perform in the postseason.

"We've got to win the Super Bowl – that's really on my mind," Jackson said.