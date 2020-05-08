Predictions for Baltimore Ravens 2020 Regular Season Games

The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2020 season as one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

Baltimore has a path to reach that goal with the NFL's easiest strength of schedule in 2020 based on the records of its opponents last season.

The Ravens are also favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline.

Here are our predictions:

— Week 1: 9/13/20: vs. Browns 1 p.m.

The revamped Browns face an early-season test at M & T Bank Stadium. Cleveland dismantled the Ravens 40-25 in their first meeting last season in Baltimore. The Browns did a solid job boosting their offensive line this offseason with the selection of Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and the addition Jack Conklin via free agency. The Ravens boosted their interior pass rush with Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. Edge: Baltimore.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Browns 24

Ravens record: 1-0

— Week 2: 9/20/20: at Texans 4:25 p.m.

The Texans will be looking for a measure of revenge after being dismantled by the Ravens 41-7 last season. This game features a pair of the NFL's young dynamic quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. Baltimore will still have too much firepower for the Texans once again.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Texans 20

Ravens record: 2-0

— Week 3: 9/28/20: vs. Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m.

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2020 regular season will arrive Week 3 on Monday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit M & T Bank Stadium for the first time since 2015. It will be third consecutive year that Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, competes against Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has won both games against his younger counterpart by a combined eight points — 27-24 (OT) in 2018 and 33-28 last season.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Ravens 28

Ravens record: 2-1

— Week 4: 10/4/20: at Redskins 1 p.m.

The Ravens head about 40 miles south to take on the Redskins to renew their "Beltway Rivalry." There could be a lot of Baltimore fans in the stands for this one. The Ravens have more playmakers on both sides of the ball and will take a 4-3 lead in the all-time series.

Prediction: Ravens 37, Redskins 18

Ravens record: 3-1

— Week 5: 10/11/20: vs. Bengals 1 p.m.

Joe Burrow will make his debut at M & T Bank Stadium. Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale will have some different, exotic looks for the young playmaker. Cincinnati's revamped defense with the addition of linebackers Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey and Akeem Davis-Gaither, along with defensive end Khalid Kareem. will also give the Ravens some challenges.

Prediction: Ravens 24, Bengals 17

Ravens record: 4-1

— Week 6: 10/18/20: at Eagles 1 p.m.

The Ravens have never won in Philadelphia and the Eagles should match up well with them this season. In addition, Lincoln Financial Field is a tough place to play.

Prediction: Eagles 21, Ravens 20

Ravens record: 4-2

— Week 7: 10/25/20: vs. Steelers 1 p.m.

The Ravens swept the season series without Steelers quarterback Ben Ben Roethlisberger in the lineup. Pittsburgh has a solid defense with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Devin Bush. That unit will be even better with the addition of defensive end Alex Highsmith. Rookie Chase Claypool is a solid player, but the Ravens will hold serve at home.

Prediction: Ravens 28, Steelers 24

Ravens record: 5-2

— Week 8: 11/1/20: BYE WEEK

— Week 9: 11/8/20: at Colts 1 p.m.

The Ravens are just 4-8 all-time against the Colts — a team that still vilified in Baltimore for leaving the city in 1984. Baltimore will keep the pressure on Indianapolis' offense and Jackson could have a big day against its defense.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Colts 18

Ravens record: 6-2

— Week 10: 11/15/20: at Patriots (SNF) 8:20 p.m.

The Ravens had one of their most spirited victories over the Patriots, 37-20, in a Sunday night game in Week 8. That was the first time Baltimore beat the Patriots in the regular season. New England has a level of uncertainty facing its season without Tom Brady. Ravens stay aggressive and quiet the crowd.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Patriots 21

Ravens record: 7-2

— Week 11: 11/22/20: vs. Titans 1 p.m.

Tennessee shocked the Ravens 28-12 in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. That put an abrupt end to the best regular season in Ravens history. Derek Henry gashed Baltimore's defense for 195 yards. That performance prompted Ravens GM Eric DeCosta to boost the defensive line with Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. Will the Ravens get their revenge? Yes.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Titans 27

Ravens record: 8-2

Week 12: 11/26/20: at Steelers (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m.

This will be a hyped-up game at Heinz Field with a sea of yellow towels. Pittsburgh is a proud team with a proud coach in Mike Tomlin. The Steelers snap their three-game losing streak against Baltimore.

Prediction: Steelers 26, Ravens 23

Ravens record: 8-3

— Week 13: 12/3/20: vs. Cowboys (TNF) 8:20 p.m.

Dallas makes its first trip to Baltimore for the first time since 2012 — a 31-29 Ravens victory. This game could be a Super-Bowl preview and will be a much-hyped matchup. Dak Prescott going head-to-head against Jackson should also attract a huge national audience. The Ravens lead the all-time series 4-1.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Cowboys 31

Ravens record: 9-3

— Week 14: 12/14/20: at Browns (MNF) 8:15 p.m.

There could be a lot of intrigue in this game if both the Browns and Ravens are hovering atop the division. Either way, this will be a big game for Cleveland and first-year coach Kevin Stefanski in a prime-time setting and that emotion could carry them.

Prediction: Browns 26, Ravens 24

Ravens record: 9-4

— Week 15: 12/20/20: vs. Jaguars 1 p.m.

The rebuilding Jaguars will have a tough time traveling north in December against a physical team like the Ravens. Calais Campbell will be fired up about facing his former team. It could be a long day for Jacksonville.

Prediction: Ravens 41, Jaguars 20

Ravens record: 10-4

— Week 16: 12/27/20: vs. Giants 1 p.m.

The Ravens have not played the Giants on the road since 2004. Baltimore will be looking to keep a high seed in the AFC playoffs and can't afford to slip against a young Giants team that is still a few seasons away from contending.

Prediction: Ravens 34, Giants 24

Ravens record: 11-4

— Week 17: 1/3/21: at Bengals 1 p.m.

Life won't get any easier for Burrow in the rematch against the Ravens. If the Bengals are out of the playoff race, there might not be much fight left in them.

Prediction: Ravens 30, Bengals 17

FINAL RECORD 12-4