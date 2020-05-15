RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Baltimore Ravens Preseason Schedule Sets Up Rematches

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens' preseason schedule features two teams from the NFC East — Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins. 

That means Baltimore gets another look at those squads in the regular season.

As part of the NFL's rotating schedule, the AFC North plays both the NFC East and AFC South this season. 

The Ravens traditionally play the Redskins in the preseason because of the proximity of the franchise. The Cowboys are a new wrinkle.

In addition to playing Dallas and Washington, Baltimore also plays the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens take the preseason seriously and currently own a 17-game winning streak in those games. Baltimore has not lost a preseason game since Sept. 3, 2015 — a 20-19 setback to the Atlanta Falcons. Baltimore had perfect records entering the regular season in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“We like to win,” Harbaugh said. “The haters out there are going to have their own little snide comments. I think winning is better than losing, and we don’t do much different than anybody else.”

The Ravens have played the Cowboys only one other time in the preseason, Aug. 16, 2014 (Dallas 37, Ravens 30).

The Ravens and Panthers have met seven times in the preseason. Baltimore leads that series 5-2, including a 22-19 victory in the last meeting in 2016.

The Redskins and Ravens have met 11 times in the preseason with Baltimore holding an 8-3 edge. The Ravens won last year's matchup 20-17 at FedExField.

The Ravens and Bills are knotted 2-2 in their preseason games. Baltimore won the last matchup 13-9 in 2017. 

 RAVENS 2020 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK 1 vs. Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. 

WEEK 2 AT Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

WEEK 3 vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. 

WEEK 4 vs. Washington Redskins, Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draft or Pass: Baltimore Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram finished as the RB9 in total points and RB11 in average fantasy points per game in PPR formats last season despite catching only 26 passes.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown Shows Skills, More Muscle

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown added more muscle to his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame judging by photos and video he posted on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy Fit: Baltimore Ravens Rookie Receiver Devin Duvernay

The Baltimore Ravens selected Devin Duvernay out of Texas in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, trying to give Lamar Jackson some new weapons and that passing attack.

JAIME EISNER

by

DesertHeat

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Looks to Defy Odds in 2020

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. What can he do for an encore? Most prognosticators say he won't equal that success.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram Provides Relief to Maryland Health Care Workers

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram recently donated DripDrop ORS to the University of Maryland Medical Center to combat dehydration.

Todd Karpovich

The Evolution of Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has the ability to run with the football, yet he's anything but one-dimensional.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens' Patrick Queen, J.K. Dobbins in Mix for ROY Odds

The Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for linebacker Patrick Queen and running back J.K. Dobbins. Both players are in the mix for Rookie of the Year honors.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Confident Fortunes Changing at Wideout

The Baltimore Ravens like their young core of wide receivers after dealing with some disappointment in previous years.

Todd Karpovich

by

Raven1

Baltimore Ravens Unveil Jersey Numbers for Rookie Draft Class

Most of the rookies for the Baltimore Ravens had to switch numbers from their college jerseys because of league rules.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Bullish on Young Defensive Linemen

The Baltimore Ravens added Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington in the 2020 NFL Draft and have Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in 2019, fighting for reps.

Todd Karpovich