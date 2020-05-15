Baltimore Ravens Preseason Schedule Sets Up Rematches

The Baltimore Ravens' preseason schedule features two teams from the NFC East — Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins.

That means Baltimore gets another look at those squads in the regular season.

As part of the NFL's rotating schedule, the AFC North plays both the NFC East and AFC South this season.

The Ravens traditionally play the Redskins in the preseason because of the proximity of the franchise. The Cowboys are a new wrinkle.

In addition to playing Dallas and Washington, Baltimore also plays the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens take the preseason seriously and currently own a 17-game winning streak in those games. Baltimore has not lost a preseason game since Sept. 3, 2015 — a 20-19 setback to the Atlanta Falcons. Baltimore had perfect records entering the regular season in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“We like to win,” Harbaugh said. “The haters out there are going to have their own little snide comments. I think winning is better than losing, and we don’t do much different than anybody else.”

The Ravens have played the Cowboys only one other time in the preseason, Aug. 16, 2014 (Dallas 37, Ravens 30).

The Ravens and Panthers have met seven times in the preseason. Baltimore leads that series 5-2, including a 22-19 victory in the last meeting in 2016.

The Redskins and Ravens have met 11 times in the preseason with Baltimore holding an 8-3 edge. The Ravens won last year's matchup 20-17 at FedExField.

The Ravens and Bills are knotted 2-2 in their preseason games. Baltimore won the last matchup 13-9 in 2017.

RAVENS 2020 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

WEEK 1 vs. Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

WEEK 2 AT Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

WEEK 3 vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.

WEEK 4 vs. Washington Redskins, Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.