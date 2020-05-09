Baltimore Ravens 2020 Schedule Breakdown

As the Ravens look to hit the ground running in 2020, they’ll face one of the two teams that handed them a loss in 2019 with a home opener against the Browns.

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and company will be in the primetime spotlight on five occasions in 2020.

According to William Hill, the Ravens have the 4th easiest regular season schedule based on their opponents’ 2019 record.

FULL Schedule

Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 2: at Houston Texans

Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 4: at Washington Redskins

Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: at Indianapolis Colts

Week 10: at New England Patriots

Week 11: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns

Week 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16: vs. New York Giants

Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals

Primetime Action:

Monday Night Football: Week 3 at home vs. Chiefs

Sunday Night Football: Week 10 at New England vs. Patriots

Thanksgiving: Week 12 at Pittsburgh vs. Steelers

Thursday Night Football: Week 13 at Dallas vs. Cowboys

Monday Night Football: Week 14 at Cleveland vs. Browns

Ravens Projected Win Total and Odds: 11.5 wins OVER +105/UNDER -125

Fun Facts from 2019: