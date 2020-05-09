Baltimore Ravens 2020 Schedule Breakdown
BILL ENRIGHT
As the Ravens look to hit the ground running in 2020, they’ll face one of the two teams that handed them a loss in 2019 with a home opener against the Browns.
Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and company will be in the primetime spotlight on five occasions in 2020.
According to William Hill, the Ravens have the 4th easiest regular season schedule based on their opponents’ 2019 record.
FULL Schedule
- Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns
- Week 2: at Houston Texans
- Week 3: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 4: at Washington Redskins
- Week 5: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 6: at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 8: BYE
- Week 9: at Indianapolis Colts
- Week 10: at New England Patriots
- Week 11: vs. Tennessee Titans
- Week 12: at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 14: at Cleveland Browns
- Week 15: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 16: vs. New York Giants
- Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals
Primetime Action:
- Monday Night Football: Week 3 at home vs. Chiefs
- Sunday Night Football: Week 10 at New England vs. Patriots
- Thanksgiving: Week 12 at Pittsburgh vs. Steelers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 13 at Dallas vs. Cowboys
- Monday Night Football: Week 14 at Cleveland vs. Browns
Check complete schedules for Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, and Sunday Night Football
Ravens Projected Win Total and Odds: 11.5 wins OVER +105/UNDER -125
Read Todd Karpovich from RavenCountry analysis on the Ravens schedule.
Fun Facts from 2019:
- Lamar Jackson set the NFL rushing record for rushing yards (1,206), and he broke his previous NFL record (147) for rushing attempts (176).
- Despite perception, Lamar Jackson didn’t score more fantasy points (454.95) in four-point per passing TD leagues than Patrick Mahomes in 2018 (482.45).
- The Ravens’ TEs finished second in the NFL catches (125), second in receiving yards (1,522), first in TDs (13), and second in targets (180).
- Baltimore ranked 31st in RB catches (49) and RB receiving yards (409) while finishing with the third-most rushing yards (2,029).
- The Ravens’ defense had the lowest number of minutes played (408.03 – 25.5 per game) in 2019.