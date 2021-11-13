Ravens 2021 First-Round Picks Making Huge Impact

BALTIMORE — The Ravens 2021 first-round picks — wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh — are making a huge impact.

Through his first four career games, Bateman has recorded 18 receptions, 15 of which have converted for a first down. The 15 first-down receptions are the most by a Ravens’ rookie through his first four career games in franchise history, while his 18 receptions tie (Marquise Brown, 2019) for the most by a Ravens’ rookie through the first four games of a career.

Bateman had a career-high 6 catches tonight and tied his career-best with 80 receiving yards in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.

"I’m getting more comfortable in the offense, getting more comfortable playing in the NFL," Bateman said. "So, right now, I’m just having fun [and] staying locked-in.”

Oweh recorded four tackles (3 solo), two tackles for a loss and had one sack Thursday night, marking his fourth sack of the season. The four sacks are the third-most by a rookie this season behind the Giants' Azeez Ojulari (5.5) and the Cowboys' Micah Parsons (5) and the most by a rookie Raven since OLB Matthew Judon (4 in 2016).

"Every day we have different things for him to do, [and] every game we have different things for him to do and different assignments, and he keeps just knocking them out and doing a great job of it,' defensive coordinator Don Martindale said about Oweh. "The guys like Justin Houston are talking to him about using his hands more in pass rush, and the little, technical stuff like that. [Outside linebackers coach] Drew [Wilkins] is constantly working with him – he and Daelin [Hayes].

"So, it’s a challenge for him, and I think that he has … Out of rookies, for rush wins, I think he’s No. 1 or No. 2 – I think he’s No. 1 – as far as just winning in one-on-one rush situations."