Skip to main content

Ravens Midseason Awards

Baltimore Ravens ready to make playoff run in second half of season.

BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — The Ravens reached the midpoint of the season poised to make a playoff run.

Baltimore is 6-3 and in first place in the AFC North.

Offensive MVP

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Breakdown: Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR). He also leads the team with 635 yards rushing with two more scores. 

Defensive MVP

Outside Linebacker Justin Houston

Breakdown: Despite missing three games, Houston has 8.5 sacks, tied with Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith and 49ers' defensive end Nick Bosa for the second-most in the NFL.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rookie MVP

Safety Kyle Hamilton

Breakdown: Hamilton was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Hamilton was also the PFF’s highest-graded Raven defender in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8

Comeback Player

Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley

Breakdown: Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level. Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Not bad for a player that missed most of the past two seasons with an ankle injury. 

Best Game

Oct. 9 Vs. Bengals

Breakdown: Justin Tucker converted the game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired to deliver the Ravens a 19-17 victory on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 19-2 at home in primetime games under coach John Harbaugh, including 8-1 at home on SNF during that span. Baltimore also got a measure of revenge against the Bengals, who swept the season series last year. 

Most Disappointing Game

Sept. 18 Vs. Dolphins

Breakdown: The Ravens had a monumental collapse in the fourth quarter, giving up four touchdown passes, including two long strikes from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill. Tagovailoa's sixth touchdown pass of the game, a 7-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle, with 14 seconds left gave the Dolphins an improbable 42-38 victory. It was the largest blown lead in Ravens franchise history.

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_19245568
News

J.K. Dobbins Focused on Returning for Ravens Late Playoff Run

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19383969
News

Ravens Rookies Midseason Report

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19309307
News

Ravens Have Reinforced Running Game

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19381860
News

Ravens Week 10 Power Rankings

By Todd Karpovich
11856991
News

Ravens Midseason Report Card

By Todd Karpovich
1334195463.0
News

Ravens Defense Look to Keep Momentum in Second Half of Season

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19381856
News

Lamar Jackson Took Most Time to Scan the Field in Week 9

By Todd Karpovich
Ronnie-Stanley-Lamar-Jackson-Ravens-scaled-e1634736660707
News

Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator's Critique

By Todd Karpovich