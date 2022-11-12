Ravens Midseason Awards

BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — The Ravens reached the midpoint of the season poised to make a playoff run.

Baltimore is 6-3 and in first place in the AFC North.

Here are the Midseason Awards

Offensive MVP

Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Breakdown: Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR). He also leads the team with 635 yards rushing with two more scores.

Defensive MVP

Outside Linebacker Justin Houston

Breakdown: Despite missing three games, Houston has 8.5 sacks, tied with Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith and 49ers' defensive end Nick Bosa for the second-most in the NFL.

Rookie MVP

Safety Kyle Hamilton

Breakdown: Hamilton was recently rated as the highest rookie safety in the NFL with a 77.5 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Hamilton was also the PFF’s highest-graded Raven defender in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8

Comeback Player

Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley

Breakdown: Stanley is back to playing at a Pro Bowl level. Since Week 5, Stanley has the highest block grade (90.5) among all the team's offensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus. Not bad for a player that missed most of the past two seasons with an ankle injury.

Best Game

Oct. 9 Vs. Bengals

Breakdown: Justin Tucker converted the game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired to deliver the Ravens a 19-17 victory on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 19-2 at home in primetime games under coach John Harbaugh, including 8-1 at home on SNF during that span. Baltimore also got a measure of revenge against the Bengals, who swept the season series last year.

Most Disappointing Game

Sept. 18 Vs. Dolphins

Breakdown: The Ravens had a monumental collapse in the fourth quarter, giving up four touchdown passes, including two long strikes from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill. Tagovailoa's sixth touchdown pass of the game, a 7-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle, with 14 seconds left gave the Dolphins an improbable 42-38 victory. It was the largest blown lead in Ravens franchise history.