Ravens Rookie Grades

Some of the players graded higher than others even though they had fewer snaps.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Safety Kyle Hamilton was the highest-graded player among the Ravens rookies, according to Pro Football Focus.

"A lot of guys had to grow up quick," Hamilton said. "Like Tyler [Linderbaum] did an amazing job this year holding down one of the hardest positions on the field [on] both sides of the ball. Mark [Andrews] was dealing with some injuries early in the season and ‘Zay’ [Isaiah Likely] stepped up like he’s been a season vet, and he’s one of the more athletic tight ends I’ve seen all year. He and Mark and everybody else in that room challenge us on a daily basis, where when we get into the game, and we’re not really surprised by anything.

"And a lot of other guys – ‘Pepe’ [Damarion Williams] Jalyn [Armour-Davis] – guys I’m not mentioning … Everybody grew up a little bit, so I think that’s set us up for a good second year.”

Some of the players graded higher than others even though they had fewer snaps.

Here's the breakdown.

Name POS Snaps played PFF Grade

1. Hamilton — 547 snaps, 82.3 rating

2. Defensive end David Ojabo — 21 snaps, 81.5 rating

3. Defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols — 15 snaps, 75.1 rating

4. Tight end Charlie Kolar — 36snaps, 74.8 rating

5. Center Tyler Linderbaum — 1,092snaps, 74.7 rating

6. Tight end Isaiah Likely— 412snaps, 66.4 rating

7. Nose tackle Travis Jones — 322 snaps, 62.5 rating

8, Offensive tackle Daniel Faalele — 169 snaps, 50.2 rating

9. Cornerback Damarion Williams — 225 snaps,43.9 rating

10. Quarterback Anthony Brown — 101 snaps, 36.2 rating

11. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis — 50 snaps, 28.2 rating