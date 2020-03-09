RavenCountry
Report: Ravens Rank 27th in NFL With Payroll

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are ranked 27th in the league with spending on players' salaries from 2016 through 2019, according to a report by NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

Baltimore had a payroll of $678,220,000, below the Dallas Cowboys ($634,379,000), Houston Texans ($646,479,000), Buffalo Bills ($648,442,000), Indianapolis Colts ($654,999,000) and Los Angeles Chargers ($658,299,000).

The Cleveland Browns were ranked 26th at $687,708,000.

The average payroll spending among all NFL teams was $703 million, according to the report that gathered its numbers from the NFL Players Association.  

Some of the highest spenders on players' salaries were the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers. Each of those teams spent at least $750M in salary over that four-year time period. 

This is key because players' salaries and spending cash to an effective way to navigate the salary cap, La Canfora writes.

"Of course, with a soft cap, the dirty little secret is, and always has been, that cash trumps cap and there are myriad ways to convert salaries and create space and continue to have a means to spend," he wrote. "Even teams seemingly caught in a bind routinely find ways to extend players or apply the franchise tag to players despite those confines ... as long as ownership is willing to foot the bill and keep writing checks."

The Ravens might need to be creative with their checkbook because they are currently $30.7 under the cap, which ranks in the bottom third of the league. The team is deciding whether to put the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matt Judon, which would cost them over $16 million next season.

Safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Marcus Peters are the highest paid player on the team with a salary-cap number of $15 million, according to Over The Cap. 

General manager Eric DeCosta can put together an appealing financial package with guaranteed bonuses and extend future contacts.

A little fiscal creativity can go a long way in building a contender. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is confident the team the financial and infrastructural means to make a Super Bowl run.

"We have a few more resources in front of us right now," he said. "We have good draft resources; we have great cap resources that we haven’t had in the past. So, we have a chance to build our roster in a way that we haven’t been able to maybe in the last large number of years." 

