Ravens Boost Passing Attack By Taking Rashod Bateman With 27th Overall Pick

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added a dynamic playmaker at wide receiver by selecting Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick.

He'll have an opportunity to make an immediate impact for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

A high floor wide receiver prospect, Bateman possesses plucky hands and strong route-running ability. He can separate at all three levels of the field and win the ball in the air. Displaying NFL-ready release packages, Bateman beats press on a consistent basis. Downfield he is savvy, attacking the blind spot of cornerbacks. Despite running well at his pro day, Bateman is not a burner and lacks elite traits to be a dominant wideout.

Bateman, who ran a 4.3, is a good fit in Baltimore, giving quarterback Lamar Jackson a sure-handed target that can separate on time. While the target volume may never be great in this situation, the Minnesota product will be a reliable stick mover and immediate impact player.

Batement caught at least one pass in all 31 games (fifth in school history) he played in and made 147 receptions (sixth in school history) for 2,395 yards (sixth in school history) and 19 touchdowns (fifth in school history).

He also recorded ten 100‐yard receiving games — fourth in school history. In 2019, totaled 301 combined receiving yards against Penn State (203 yards) and Iowa (98 yards), which was the fifth-most receiving yards in consecutive games in school history.

Bateman owns the top two Minnesota receiving games in TCF Bank Stadium history (2019 Penn State with a stadium record 203 yards and 2019 Wisconsin with 147 yards).

SCHOOL RECORDS:

Sophomore Receiving Yards: 1,219 (2019)

Sophomore Receiving Touchdowns: 11 (2019)

Freshman Receptions: 51 (2018)

Freshman Receiving Yards: 704 (2018)

TCF Bank Stadium Record for Receiving Yards: 203 (Nov. 9, 2019 vs. Penn State)

HONORS:

All‐Big Ten Third Team (2020)

All‐Big Ten First Team (2019)

Big Ten's Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year (2019)

Biletnikoff Award Finalist (2019)

AP Third‐Team All‐America (2019)

Bronko Nagurski Award ‐ Team MVP (2019)

Outstanding Offensive Freshman (2018)

Big Ten Freshman of the Week (1x in 2018)