Ravens Would Love to Add 'Three-Down Linebacker,' But Have Flexibility

The Ravens are looking for a linebacker that can patrol the middle of the field.

Ideally, Baltimore can find a three-down player — adept at stopping the run, able to drop back in pass coverage and attack the quarterback — in this year's NFL Draft. However, with the team's ability to disguise packages under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, that's not an absolute necessity.

“I think when we look at the board, there's obviously guys who can do all three things – play the run, cover and blitz – but I think when we look at the guys throughout the draft, there are players that can help us in specific roles," director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said. "There are guys in the mid-rounds that can come in and cover, maybe play the run."

Two players being linked to the Ravens in this year's draft are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray or LSU's Patrick Queen. However, the Ravens might be forced to trade up several spots to grab one of those players because both are valued by other teams.

Murray and Queen each have been projected to go in the early twenties on many draft boards.

Murray is the highest-rated linebacker on some draft boards. Murray tied for eleventh in school history in total tackles (335) and tied for eighth among linebackers for sacks (9.5) over his 42 career games in Norman, Ok.

Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season. Queen is being compared to Giants linebacker Ryan Connely by several draft analysts.

If the Ravens opt not to trade up and Queen and Murray are off the board, Baltimore could also opt for Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, who finished his career with 152 total tackles, 30.5 for a loss; 15.0 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown); four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

At 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, there is some questions whether he's big enough to be an edge rusher in the NFL. However, he has good speed and agility to get around offensive linemen.

Hortiz added: "I think, knowing our coaches, the versatility that we play with on defense, as scouts, we're able to identify, ‘Hey, this is what this guy can do for us. This is what we believe this guy can do for us.’ And then we give them to the coaches, and they either marry their opinion to it, or they tell us, ‘I'm not sure.’ But I think with our versatility and the way [defensive coordinator] ‘Wink’ [Don Martindale] and those guys use guys in their specific roles, it helps us evaluate players that maybe can't do all the things but can do one thing well.”