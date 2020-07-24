RavenCountry
Predicting the Ravens' 53-man roster heading into camp

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have the nucleus of their roster back from last season with a few exceptions, most notably right guard Marshal Yanda who retired. 

Still, coach John Harbaugh will have some difficult decisions to make with 10 rookie draft picks and more than a dozen UDFA in training camp. 

Here's an early projection of the final 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley

Outlook: The Ravens could carry three quarterbacks for the third straight season. The team had gone eight consecutive years (2010-2017) with just two quarterbacks on the roster. Griffin is a stable backup to Jackson and won his only start last season. McSorley was a sixth-round (197th overall) pick in the 2019 draft and has the versatility to be used multiple ways on the offense. He would likely get picked up by another team if placed on the practice squad. In addition, the Ravens will likely try to stash Tyler Huntley, an undrafted player from Utah, on the practice squad.

Running backs: Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill

Outlook: This could be the deepest unit in the league. The Ravens set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries. This unit will be even more formidable with Dobbins, a second-round pick from Ohio State.

Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Jacob Breeland

Outlook: The Ravens have a roster spot because former first-round pick Hayden Hurst was traded to the Falcons. A pair of undrafted rookies — Breeland and Eli Wolf — will battle for that third spot. Breeland will have the edge and Wolf will find a spot on the practice squad. 

Wide receivers: Willie Snead IV, Chris Moore, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche

Outlook: The Ravens have selected four wideouts in the past two drafts. Brown is fully healthy and poised for a breakout season. Boykin has worked hard this offseason to take the next step in his development. The odd man out could be Jaleel Scott, who has struggled to get on the field since being taken in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2018 draft. He'd have to beat out one of the rookies to be one of the 53.

Offensive Line: Ronnie Stanley, Orlando Brown Jr., Bradley Bozeman, Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari, Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson, D.J. Fluker 

Outlook: The Ravens have to fill the void at guard for Yanda, who retired after 13 seasons and eight Pro Bowls. The veteran Fluker has the edge over the rookie Bredenson and second-year player Powers. Skura suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Rams, but he could be ready for the opener.

Defensive line: Brandon Williams, Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington Jr., Patrick Ricard 

Outlook: The Ravens invested heavily in their defensive line this offseason. General manager Eric DeCosta acquired Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Wolfe as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. The Ravens added a pair stout defensive tackles in the 2020 NFL Draft — Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. Daylon Mack, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, had his rookie season cut short because of a knee injury. He'll have to beat out one of those rookies to make the team. Ricard is a two-way player, which saves the Ravens a roster spot. 

Linebackers: Matthew Judon, Jaylon Ferguson, L.J. Fort, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee, Jihad Ward, Otaro Alaka

Outlook: The Ravens expect Queen and Harrison to take over at middle linebacker. The highly regarded rookies have to get acclimated quickly because of the tumultuous offseason with Covid-19. Judon led the team with 9.5 sacks and is playing under the franchise tag. Ferguson flashed when he received an extended opportunity last year. This is a critical year for Bowser, who is eligible for free agency in 2021. 

Cornerbacks: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Anthony Averett, Iman Marshall

Outlook: The Ravens' secondary is among the best in the NFL. Humphrey and Peters made the Pro Bowl. Smith is an impact player when healthy. The team gets a further boost with Young, who missed all of last season with a neck injury. 

Safeties: Earl Thomas III, Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, Anthony Levine Sr.

Outlook: Clark emerged as a key playmaker when Tony Jefferson went down with a knee injury. Thomas made the Pro Bowl and should be even better in his second year in defensive coordinator Don Martindale's system. Elliott needs to prove he can stay healthy or the rookie Geno Stone could take his spot on the roster. Otherwise, Stone could be headed to the practice squad.  

Specialists: K Justin Tucker, P Sam Koch, LS Morgan Cox

Outlook: Tucker, Cox, and Koch are known as "The Wolfpack" because they've been together for so long and their tight bond. The trio is also widely regarded as the best in the NFL. So, the coaches are grateful they have these experienced players on special teams after such a tumultuous offseason with the ongoing challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

