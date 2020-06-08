Baltimore Ravens Roster Projection: Wide Receivers

The Baltimore Ravens have a strong group of young wide receivers.

As a result, there will be some heated competition to grab a spot on the final 53-man roster. Jaleel Scott, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, will need to have a stellar training camp or he might have to continue his career elsewhere.

Here's an early look at the receivers that should make the team:

Marquise Brown celebrates a touchdown with Lamar Jackson

1. Marquise Brown

Brown, the Ravens first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 NFL draft, is one of the league's rising stars. He was never fully healthy last season, after undergoing offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot. Even with the injury, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several highlight-reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.Brown is fully recovered from the injury heading into this season and should be an even bigger playmaker for the Ravens' explosive attack.

Miles Boykin attempts to haul in a pass in the playoff game against the Titans.

2. Miles Boykin

Boykin, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft from Notre Dame, is poised to take the next step in his development. He caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans. Boykin admitted that he began to tire near the end of the NFL season, which can be draining both physically and mentally for a rookie. He can overcome that challenge this year.

3. Devin Duvernay

The tough speed receiver from Texas is expected to make an immediate impact. Coach John Harbaugh pumped his first when the Ravens landed Duvernay with the 92nd overall pick in this year's draft. Duvernay, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, provides quarterback Lamar Jackson with another sure-handed weapon that can play outside, inside, in motion, with runs, twitch routes, or out of the backfield. Last season, Duvernay started all 13 games for the Longhorns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his career and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

James Proche gets behind the Tulane defense.

4. James Proche

General manager Eric DeCosta sees Proche's value and traded up with Minnesota to grab Proche with the 201st selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. He'll fit perfectly into the Ravens attack, which is centered around the run. He's prepared to block, run sweeps or do whatever is needed to help the team move the chains. Last season, he started all 13 games at SMU and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions. Proche also had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns. Proche ranked second nationally with 8.5 receptions per game.

Willie Snead celebrates a TD reception against the Bills.

5. Willie Snead

Snead signed a one-year, $6 million extension with the Ravens in October. He provides a strong, veteran presence to this young group. Snead has solid hands is also a key blocker for the running attack. Last season, he finished with 31 receptions for 339 yards and a career-high 5 touchdowns.

Chris Moore dives for more yards against the Bengals.

6. Chris Moore

Moore was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's been a key contributor on special teams. He had 81 kickoff return yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. Moore also caught three passes for 21 yards. In 2018, Moore had 22 kickoff returns for 491 yards (22.3 avg.).