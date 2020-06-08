RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Baltimore Ravens Roster Projection: Wide Receivers

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens have a strong group of young wide receivers.

As a result, there will be some heated competition to grab a spot on the final 53-man roster. Jaleel Scott, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, will need to have a stellar training camp or he might have to continue his career elsewhere.

Here's an early look at the receivers that should make the team:

USATSI_13712267
Marquise Brown celebrates a touchdown with Lamar Jackson

1. Marquise Brown

Brown, the Ravens first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 NFL draft, is one of the league's rising stars. He was never fully healthy last season, after undergoing offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot. Even with the injury, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several highlight-reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.Brown is fully recovered from the injury heading into this season and should be an even bigger playmaker for the Ravens' explosive attack.

Boykins Video
Miles Boykin attempts to haul in a pass in the playoff game against the Titans. 

2. Miles Boykin

Boykin, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft from Notre Dame, is poised to take the next step in his development. He caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season. He also finished with three receptions for 26 yards in the playoff loss to the Titans. Boykin admitted that he began to tire near the end of the NFL season, which can be draining both physically and mentally for a rookie. He can overcome that challenge this year. 

3. Devin Duvernay

The tough speed receiver from Texas is expected to make an immediate impact. Coach John Harbaugh pumped his first when the Ravens landed Duvernay with the 92nd overall pick in this year's draft. Duvernay, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, provides quarterback Lamar Jackson with another sure-handed weapon that can play outside, inside, in motion, with runs, twitch routes, or out of the backfield. Last season, Duvernay started all 13 games for the Longhorns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his career and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. 

USATSI_13733379
James Proche gets behind the Tulane defense. 

4. James Proche

General manager Eric DeCosta sees Proche's value and traded up with Minnesota to grab Proche with the 201st selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. He'll fit perfectly into the Ravens attack, which is centered around the run. He's prepared to block, run sweeps or do whatever is needed to help the team move the chains. Last season, he started all 13 games at SMU and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions. Proche also had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns. Proche ranked second nationally with 8.5 receptions per game.

USATSI_13768561
Willie Snead celebrates a TD reception against the Bills. 

5. Willie Snead 

Snead signed a one-year, $6 million extension with the Ravens in October. He provides a strong, veteran presence to this young group. Snead has solid hands is also a key blocker for the running attack. Last season, he finished with 31 receptions for 339 yards and a career-high 5 touchdowns. 

USATSI_13511320
Chris Moore dives for more yards against the Bengals.

6. Chris Moore

Moore was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's been a key contributor on special teams. He had 81 kickoff return yards on four attempts (20.3 avg.) and tallied four special teams tackles. Moore also caught three passes for 21 yards. In 2018, Moore had 22 kickoff returns for 491 yards (22.3 avg.). 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Family Comes First for Ravens Rookie Malik Harrison

Baltimore Ravens rookie Malik Harrison's tight bond with his father paved the way for his stellar career at Ohio State.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Top 5 Playmakers Heading into 2020 Season

Led by Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have playmakers on both sides of the ball and should be able to create matchup problems for most of its opponents.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Andrews Will Be a Key Downfield Threat for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is a downfield target for quarterback Lamar Jackson

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Lead AFC North Power Rankings for Tight Ends

With Mark Andrew and Nick Boyle, the Baltimore Ravens lead the Browns, Steelers and Bengals in power rankings for tight ends.

Todd Karpovich

Former, Current Ravens React to Drew Brees' Comments

Former and current players for the Baltimore Ravens criticized comments by Drew Brees at a time when the sports world was trying to promote social justice.

Todd Karpovich

Stats Show Lamar Jackson Already Solid Pocket Passer

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is underrated as a pocket passer, according to coach John Harbaugh, and the statistics support that assertion.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' Ronnie Stanley Promises to Help Change in Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley promised to help bring about change amid the protests over the death of George Floyd.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Works Out with Fellow Ravens in Florida

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson assembled teammates in Florida and the workouts were a success judging from a video posted on social media.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Embrace Role of Being the Hunted

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects opponents to make the proper adjustments this season and his goal is to stay one step ahead.

Todd Karpovich

Ray Lewis, Lamar Jackson Honor George Floyd in Ravens Jersey

Lamar Jackson and Ray Lewis honored the late George Floyd on social media with photos of him wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey.

Todd Karpovich