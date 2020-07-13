Ravens: 5 players critical for successful run in 2020

The Ravens have high hopes for the 2020 season and will be relying on several key playmakers that can pave the way for success.

Here are five players that will critical for Baltimore to make a deep playoff run in 2020:

5. Earl Thomas

The Ravens have one of the most talented secondaries in the NFL. The team has a pair of dynamic cornerbacks with Marcus Peters and Marlon Humprey. Chuck Clark has emerged as a top-tier strong safety. Baltimore is going to need Thomas to keep this unit organized and effectively communicating, an area where the team struggled over the early part of last season.

4. Patrick Queen

Although he is only a rookie, the Ravens are counting on Queen to make an immediate impact at middle linebacker. John Harbaugh expects the first-round pick from LSU to be a three-down player. That's a lot of responsibility, but Queen has the talent. He can stop the run and also fall back into pass coverage. The Ravens had a void at middle linebacker with the loss of C.J. Mosley, but Queen has the potential to become that type of playmaker.

3. Ronnie Stanley

With the retirement of Marshal Yanda, Stanley becomes the de-facto leader of the offensive line. Stanley also plays a vital role in keeping quarterback Lamar Jackson upright. Stanley is coming off his best season as a pro and is in the final year of his contract. He will be crucial to the Ravens' success this season.

2. Marquise Brown

Few players have worked as hard as Brown this offseason. He's added considerable muscle to his 5-foot-9 frame. Opponents are going to try and take away the Ravens' record-setting running attack, which should provide Brown opportunities to make plays deep downfield, especially in man-coverage. Brown is poised to have a breakout year.

1. Lamar Jackson

The Ravens' Super Bowl hopes hinge on Jackson. He has emerged as one of the league's most dynamic players and is coming off one of the finest seasons of any quarterback in league history. Another stellar performance could take Baltimore to the next level. Jackson will be looking to win his first playoff game entering his third year.