Five Key Questions Surrounding Ravens At Their Bye

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens are 5-1 and in second place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, who face a tough battle against the fellow unbeaten Titans in Week 7.

Here are five key questions surrounding the Ravens on their week off. 

USATSI_11304943

1. What does Yannick Ngakoue mean to the defense?

The acquisition of Ngakoue gives the Ravens a more fierce pass rush. Baltimore is already tied for second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 22 sacks and the Ravens allow the least points per game (17.3) among all 32 teams. Ngakoue, who was selected by Jacksonville in the third round (69th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, has amassed 42.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and two touchdowns over his young career. He'll thrive under Don Martindale's blitz-happy defense. This is also a long-term move should the Ravens see the Chiefs in the playoffs because they will be able to pressure Mahomes with four pass-rushers upfront without exposing the secondary.

USATSI_10509153

 2. Is Adding Dez Bryant An Effective Move?

Bryant is expected to work out with Baltimore and then possibly sign with the practice squad until he gets into game shape. The Ravens passing attack is currently ranked 31st in the NFL behind the winless Jets. The question is how much Bryant can add to the offense after having not played a regular-season snap since 2017 and turns 32 on Nov. 4. He has good hands, but another question is whether he will be able to gain separation from defenders. Nonetheless, the Ravens have nothing to lose and a lot to gain if Bryant can provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another key target.

USATSI_15084521

3. Can the Ravens Make Another Dominant Run to the Postseason?

Last year, the Ravens were 2-2 before reeling off 14 consecutive wins. This year, the Ravens have won four of their first five games but they are about to embark on the toughest portion of their schedule. Baltimore faces the Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 1), Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 8), New England Patriots (Nov. 15) and Tennessee Titans (Nov. 22). Those slate of games leads into a rematch at Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night. The playoff much will be clear before the month of December. The addition of Ngakoue and perhaps Bryant gives the Ravens more artillery for that stretch. 

USATSI_15085107

4. What Can We Expect from Lamar Jackson Moving Forward?

Jackson has been mostly inconsistent over the first six games and his wide receivers are helping much by struggling to get open and dropping passes. Jackson has thrown for 1,135 yards with 10 touchdowns, two interceptions and has absorbed 15 sacks. The numbers are slightly below his stats at the same point last season before he went on a run that earned him the league's Most Valuable Player. Look for Jackson to also play much better in the second half of this season and he gets into more of a rhythm with the offense. The Ravens should consider using the pistol more often because they've been successful in keeping opponents on their heel in that scheme. Jackson is the least of the Ravens' worries moving forward.

USATSI_15053629

5. Are the Ravens Poised to End Their Postseason Frustration?

Baltimore has been one-and-done in the playoffs in each of the past two years. Their success this season hinges on the ability to win a postseason game. The Ravens have been criticized for getting away from the run game, but they are ranked third in the NFL with 164.3 rushing yards per game. Baltimore is fourth with 181 total carries. If the Ravens can dominate on the ground, hold the ball for long stretches and the defense plays to its potential, they can be a dangerous team in the postseason. 

