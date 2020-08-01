RavenCountry
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Commentary: Should the Ravens gamble on Antonio Brown?

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had numerous opportunities to shoot down rumors about potentially signing Antonio Brown. 

General manager Eric DeCosta was asked about the mercurial wide receiver prior to this year's draft and he replied, "Those are in-house things. Those are my feelings, my personal feelings about that situation. I don’t really feel a need to share that with you all right now."

Quarterback and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has worked out with Brown in Florida and has publicly lobbied for the Ravens to sign him.

Coach John Harbaugh's thoughts on the matter? "We’ll look at any and every player at all times. Antonio Brown is no exception."

I've been bombarded with comments on social media anytime I post a story about Brown and the Ravens. Most of the responses are negative. Fans contend Brown would be a disruptive force in the locker room, underscored by his recent brushes with the law.

Jackson argues the Ravens' locker room is strong enough to absorb a strong personality like Brown.

I tend to agree with him.

I also think the chemistry issue is overrated because in-house problems generally arise when teams are losing.

Jackson is certainly not worried about any potential problems. 

"That’s the type of guy we need in our locker room. And I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room," Jackson said. "It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

The 2020 Ravens are one of the most talented teams in franchise history. If there was any weakness on the team, it would be in the wide receiver, which is filled with mostly first- and second-year players.

Marquise Brown is fully healthy and has the potential to be one of the league's breakout players this season. He is also the cousin of Antonio Brown, which creates an added comfort zone. Brown and Brown on the outside would keep defensive coordinators awake at night.

Antonio Brown is suspended the first eight games of the 2020 season. If he joins the Ravens, he won't be able to play until the Nov. 11 against the New England Patriots. Brown also has other outstanding legal issues.

Brown is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first-team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons. 

In 17 games (8-9) against the Ravens, Brown caught 99 passes (168 targets) for 1,191 yards with five touchdowns. He also made one of the most iconic plays against Baltimore when he extended the ball just over the goal line that knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs in 2016. 

Even though he recently announced his retirement, Brown apparently is open to the idea of signing with Baltimore. He even posted a photoshopped image of himself wearing a Ravens jersey.

Screen Shot 2020-05-02 at 4.06.52 PM

In the end, it's a long shot that he lands in Charm City. 

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti does not like to sign players with legal issues or a troubled background in the aftermath of the Ray Rice domestic violence incident.

Nonetheless, it's still interesting the Ravens will not go on the record and say they are not interested in Brown.

He's a high-risk, high-reward player.

The question is whether the Ravens want to take the gamble.

If they did. they could be one step closer to the Super Bowl. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson takes Seinfeld's 'Bubble Boy' approach to COVID-19

Lamar Jackson was a self-proclaimed "Bubble Boy" when it came to dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, referencing popular Seinfeld episode.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

John Harbaugh managing the hype surrounding 2020 Ravens

Coach John Harbaugh likes that type of confidence, but he knows teams will be gunning for the Ravens because of they are one of this year's Supr Bowl favorites

Todd Karpovich

Antonio Brown suspended eight games in 2020

If Antonio Brown joins the Ravens, he won't be able to play until the Nov. 11 against the New England Patriots.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson won't give up hope on bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Lamar Jackson is hoping Antonio Brown could make his way to the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Mac 1

Is Delanie Walker an option for the Ravens at tight end?

The Ravens have a need for a third tight end after Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason and Delanie Walker could fill the void.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh: Ravens prepared to handle the new world of NFL

John Harbaugh is taking the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in stride and he's confident the Ravens have the tools in place to be successful.

Todd Karpovich

Assessing Ravens rankings on NFL 'Top 100 Players of 2020'

The Ravens were well-represented on the NFL "Top 100 Players of 2020," earning seven spots. QB and league MVP Lamar Jackson was the No. 1 overall selection.

Todd Karpovich

Marquise Brown: 'He’s got that Florida speed in him'

Lamar Jackson is mesmerized by the speed of Marquise Brown. Both players hail from Florida and Jackson enjoyed watching Brown before they joined the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens add depth to the o-line by signing Parker Ehinger

The Ravens moved quickly to replace offensive lineman Andre Smith who opted out of the 2020 season by re-signing veteran Parker Ehinger.

Todd Karpovich

Experienced Ravens should be able to navigate tumultuous offseason

The Ravens veteran-laden roster should be able to navigate the challenges of this tumultuous offseason and be primed and ready for the regular-season opener.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK