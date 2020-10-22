Could the Ravens Swoop in for Antonio Brown?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Wide receiver Antonio Brown will be eligible to return to the NFL from a suspension after Week 8.

While the Seattle Seahawks have emerged as one of the favorites to sign Brown, would the Ravens also show some interest?

There has already been wide speculation about Brown joining the Ravens. Brown added fuel to the rumor mill by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat in May.

Brown would certainly be a boost to the Ravens passing attack that is currently ranked 31st in the NFL behind the winless Jets.

Earlier this year, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson created a buzz when a video surfaced of him throwing passes to Brown in Florida. Jackson later insisted that he'd welcome Brown to Baltimore.

"He’s a cool, down-to-earth guy and he’s passionate about the sport of football," Jackson said over the summer. "When he was working, you could tell, this man, he’s going to go 24/7. And after the workout, he still went and lifted. He already – prior to the workout, he lifted. We go out there and go to throwing routes, after that, guys went and lifted some more. I’m like, ‘Man, this guy, there’s no quitting with him.’ That’s the type of guy we need in our locker room.

"And I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

Antonio Brown, Jackson, and Marquise Brown conducted a training session in Florida that was filmed and then posted on Twitter. There is a natural connection between the players because Antonio Brown and Marquise Brown are cousins. It made perfect sense when they gathered for a workout because all three players have residences in Florida.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta was asked during a pre-draft press conference whether the Ravens might be interested in Brown and he was non-committal, which has added to the intrigue.

Brown is a dominant player when he can get on the field, amassing 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns over 10 seasons. Brown has been named to seven Pro Bowl teams and awarded four first-team All-Pro honors over 10 seasons.

In June, Brown received two years probation after pleading no contest to various charges related to an incident with a moving truck driver outside his Florida home in January.

Brown will also have to undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service and follow a stay-away order from the truck driver and the moving company owner, according to the deal with Broward County prosecutors.

Brown has expressed a desire to return to the league.

"With this matter now resolved and behind him, Mr. Brown looks forward to continuing his cooperation with the NFL and resuming his phenomenal professional career. He has achieved so much throughout his life from both a personal and professional standpoint, and will continue to do so,” Brown's attorney Carson Hancock wrote.