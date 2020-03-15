Ravens Acquire Defensive End Calais Campbell from Jaguars

The Ravens have acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

This deal, which will become official when the new league year officially opens March 18, will help the Ravens satisfy a glaring area of need with their pass rush.

Campbell, 31, had 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries over 48 games for the Jaguars. He has ranked in the top 20 for tackles for a loss in each of the past three seasons and provides Baltimore with an effective interior pass rusher.

The Ravens were ranked 21st in the league with 27 sacks last season.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will now focus on signing Campbell to an extension. Campbell has a base salary of $15 million this season and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

The deal for Campbell marks the second straight year DeCosta made big splash in free agency.

Last year, he signed safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram, both of whom played a huge role in the Ravens' best season in franchise history. The team finished 14-2, won the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time.

Baltimore, however, was bounced from the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

The goal this offseason to add the final pieces of the puzzle to make a Super Bowl run.

"Our job is to stay ahead," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Our job is to find the areas where we can come up with new ideas – expand, tweak, challenge people the way they challenged us or the way we anticipate them challenge us going forward. [We need to] have those answers ready, schematically. So, we will be working on that real hard in the offseason.”

Campbell, who made the Pro Bowl three times in three seasons with the Jaguars, will certainly provide a boost.

Baltimore already placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. He and Campbell will be a formidable duo and create matchup problems for most opponents.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale likes to blitz more than any other team and he will turn Campbell loose to get to the quarterback.

Campbell spent nine seasons with Arizona and has 88 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries in his 12-year career. He'll be looking to boost those numbers even more in Baltimore.