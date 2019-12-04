Ravens Activate Special Team Ace Trawick from IR

Special teams ace/safety Brynden Trawick was activated to the Baltimore Ravens' 53-man roster from injured reserve.

To make room for Trawick, the team released safety Bennett Jackson, who then resigned with the New York Jets.

Trawick was placed on IR after injuring his elbow injury Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals at M & T Bank Stadium.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined tp clarify Trawick's status earlier this week even though he was eligible to come off the IR,

"I know what we're doing, but we're going to wait and see. If that's OK with you?" Harbaugh said. "I don't know if we have an advantage by not saying one way or the other, but I'm just going to hold that. I hadn't thought about it.”

Trawick could make an immediate impact on special teams this week against the Buffalo Bills. He will also provide valuable depth in the secondary.

The Ravens signed Trawick in August. He already played three NFL seasons (2013-16) in Baltimore after making the team as an undrafted rookie from Troy. Trawick also spent time with the Oakland Raiders and made the Pro Bowl on special teams with the Tennessee Titans in 2017.