Ravens Add Brendel for Depth at Center

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by signing center Jake Brendel.

The move was prompted by a season-ending knee injury that starter Matt Skura suffered in Baltimore's 45-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Brendel will likely serve as the main backup behind undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari, who was named the starter Week 13 against San Francisco.

Brendel originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He later signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

The following year, Brendel was active for all 16 games, including three starts. He signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason before being released at the end of training camp.