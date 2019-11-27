Raven
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Add Brendel for Depth at Center

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by signing center Jake Brendel.

The move was prompted by a season-ending knee injury that starter Matt Skura suffered in Baltimore's 45-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. 

Brendel will likely serve as the main backup behind undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari, who was named the starter Week 13 against San Francisco. 

Brendel originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He later signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2017. 

The following year, Brendel was active for all 16 games, including three starts. He signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason before being released at the end of training camp.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI Video: Lamar Jackson Makes Even Stronger Case for MVP

Todd Karpovich
3 2

Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75.0 percent) for 169 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 45-6 win.

SI Video: Lamar Jackson Mesmerizes, Makes Even Stronger Case for MVP

Todd Karpovich
2 1

Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75.0 percent) for 169 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 45-6 win.

Week 13: 49ers at Ravens: Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich
1 0

The Baltimore Ravens will look to extends their NFL-best seven-game winning streak Week 13 against the equally tough San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium. The game is a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII won by the Ravens 34-31.

Ravens Center Matt Skura Placed on IR

Todd Karpovich
2 0

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams

Ravens: Strategy to Beat Rams

Todd Karpovich
2 2

The Ravens (8-2) look to extend their six-game winning streak in a Week 12 game with the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) on Monday Night Football. Baltimore is favored by 3.5 points but this could be a tough matchup.

Ravens Week 13 NFL Power Rankings Roundup

Todd Karpovich
2

The Ravens beat the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 in Week 12. Baltimore extended its winning streak to seven games and sits atop the AFC North at 9-2.

Video: Greene Turtle Ravens Rap - Week 12

Todd Karpovich
3

Mike Popovich and Todd Karpovich talk Ravens, AFC North and playoff implications from Ocean City, Md.

Jackson Is Finalist for FedEx Air Player of the Week Award

Todd Karpovich
3

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

Video: Mekari Talks about Moving into Starting Role at Center for Injured Skura

Todd Karpovich
0

Patrick Mekari, an undrafted rookie from California, will replace Matt Skura as the starting center Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers. Skura was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in a 45-6 victory over the Los Angeles on Monday night.

Jackson Wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Fourth Time

Todd Karpovich
0

Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes (75.0 percent) for 169 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions for a 139.4 passer rating in the Ravens’ 45-6 win. This is Jackson’s fourth nomination of the season, winning Air Player of the Week in weeks 1 and 10 and the historical Ground Player of the Week in week 6.