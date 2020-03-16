RavenCountry
Ravens Boost Defensive Line With Addition of Michael Brockers

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens secured a three-year, $30-million deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, according to multiple reports

The addition of Brockers, 29 will give the Ravens a fierce defensive line with newly signed Calais Campbell and veteran Brandon Williams in the mix. 

Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012, has made at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also has 23 sacks over eight years.

Brockers is also durable and started all 16 games in six of those past eight seasons. He is also exceptional against the run, an area of pride for the Ravens. 

The Rams decided to they need to direct their funds in other areas and lock up other players, such left tackle Andrew Whitworth, and linebackers Dante Fowler Jr. and Cory Littleton. 

As a result, Brockers was able to pursue other opportunities for the first time in his career. Other teams were reportedly interested in him, but the Ravens will provide an opportunity to make a run at a Super Bowl title.  

Ravens Acquire Defensive End Calais Campbell from Jaguars

The Ravens have acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Acquisition of Calais Campbell Could Take Ravens to Next Level

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta wants to build the next NFL dynasty. The team has a young roster that includes quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP.DeCosta didn't waste any time correcting some of the team's weaknesses. One of those areas was the pass rush, so DeCosta put together a deal to bring one of the game's top playmakers to Baltimore — Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Trade Tight End Hayden Hurst to Falcons for Draft Picks

The Ravens traded tight end and former first-round pick Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft, according to reports. Hurst spent the past season behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart. Coach John Harbaugh said the goal is to get Hurst more opportunities this upcoming season, but there simply was not enough opportunities and the team could fill the void with the extra draft picks.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Release Versatile Offensive Lineman James Hurst

Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst, who was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, released by the team on March 16.Baltimore will add $2.75 million to its salary-cap by parting ways with Hurst.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Place Tender on RFA Center Matt Skura

Center Matt Skura was given a low tender as a restricted free agent by the Ravens, according to a report by the NFL Network. This means Baltimore can match any offer Skura receives from another team. However, the Ravens won't receive any compensation if another team signs Skura and Baltimore does not match the offer. Skura was placed on IR after suffering a knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was having his finest season in Baltimore and was ranked as the 22nd best center in pass blocking (63.9), according to Pro Football Focus. Skura also had started 29 consecutive games and was No. 2 in Pro Bowl voting.

Todd Karpovich

What the New Collective Bargaining Agreement Means for Ravens

The he NFL players agreed to the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a 1.5% of the vote, guaranteeing 10 years of labor peace. The deal ensures the league will move forward with a 17-game regular season set to begin no earlier than 2021 and an expansion of the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams. The players are guaranteed higher minimum salaries, better benefits, expanded rosters and practice squads and amendments to the drug and discipline policies. The players also get a bigger share of revenue, rising from 47% to 48% in 2021 and to at least 48.5% in any seasons where 17 regular-season games are played.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Walking Delicate Balance with New Salary Cap

The NFL salary cap for 2020 is $198.2 million per team under the new collective bargaining agreement. The Ravens have already acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell from Jacksonville for a 2020 fifth-round pick,. Campbell has a base salary of $15 million in 2020. The Ravens also designated outside linebacker Matthew Judon as their 2020 franchise player, which will cost the Ravens just over $15.8 million.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Christian Kirksey

Even with the recent franchise tag on Matt Judon, the Ravens still need to add a play-making linebacker. GM Eric DeCosta is looking to add depth via free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft.One player that unexpectedly hit the market is Christian Kirksey, who was recently released by the Cleveland Browns. At 27, Kirksey could have some of his best football ahead of him.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Maven Publishers Weigh In

Six wide receivers were drafted in the first round of our latest 2020 mock draft! See what each team's local expert has to say about their potential draft pick.

Todd Karpovich

by

DJI

De’Anthony Thomas Inks One-Year Deal with Ravens

The Ravens re-signed punt returner/wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal. He signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster in Week 10 and appeared in eight games. Thomas played primarily on special teams and returned 13 punts for 93 yards (7.2 avg.) and posted 10 kickoff returns for 166 yards (16.6 avg.) He'll have an opportunity to compete for the full-time job in 2020.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW