Ravens Boost Defensive Line With Addition of Michael Brockers

The Ravens secured a three-year, $30-million deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers, according to multiple reports

The addition of Brockers, 29 will give the Ravens a fierce defensive line with newly signed Calais Campbell and veteran Brandon Williams in the mix.

Brockers, the Rams' first-round all in 2012, has made at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also has 23 sacks over eight years.

Brockers is also durable and started all 16 games in six of those past eight seasons. He is also exceptional against the run, an area of pride for the Ravens.

The Rams decided to they need to direct their funds in other areas and lock up other players, such left tackle Andrew Whitworth, and linebackers Dante Fowler Jr. and Cory Littleton.

As a result, Brockers was able to pursue other opportunities for the first time in his career. Other teams were reportedly interested in him, but the Ravens will provide an opportunity to make a run at a Super Bowl title.