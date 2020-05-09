RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Baltimore Ravens Add Another Big Body to Offensive Line

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens added more depth to the offensive line by signing undrafted rookie free-agent Daishawn Dixon.

Dixon, 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, was named a second-team all-Mountain West team selection by the league’s coaches and media at San Diego State. Dixon started the team’s first 10 games, 12 on the season and played in all 13 on the season, logging 889 out of a possible 962 snaps at guard.

He is regarded for his technique and quickness. Dixon is also durable and played the most games (52) of any Aztec through the 2019 season.

Dixon might need some seasoning at the NFL level, but he has the intangibles to compete for playing time as a rookie.

The Ravens also added a pair of talented offensive linemen in the 2020 NFL Draft — Tyre Phillips (third round) and Ben Bredeson (fourth round).

Phillips, 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, emerged as one of the best tackles in the SEC as a senior in 2019. Phillips started 13 of 26 career games played. Phillips made his Mississippi State debut in 2018 and contributing heavily to the tackle spots and on field goal and PAT units. He'll make the switch from tackle to guard and compete for a starting role.

Bredeson, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was a four-year starter for the Wolverines. He appeared in 50 games with 46 of those starts at left guard. Bredeson also has leadership skills and was just the 12th player in Michigan history to be named a captain twice. He'll add valuable depth and eventually compete for a starting job.

The Ravens also signed two centers — Sean Pollard and Trystan Colon-Castillo — and another guard — Evan Adams — as undrafted rookie free agents. 

Pollard played 2,328 snaps over 55 games (38 starts) in his career at Clemson, taking reps at tackle, guard and center during a four-year span (2016-19) in which the Tigers went 55-4. He'll have a solid chance at making the roster with Matt Skura still recovering from a knee injury. 

Colon-Castillo was a three-year (2017-19) starting center who was heralded for his leadership, strength and durability as an anchor of Missouri’s offensive line. He tarted all 38 games of his career before declaring for the NFL Draft following his junior season. 

Adams, 6-5, 347 pounds, played in 45 games (33 starts) at guard over his four-year Syracuse career (2016-19). He started all 12 games at LG as a senior in 2019 and blocked for an Orange offense that surpassed 500 total yards twice and 200 yards rushing three times In 2018. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baltimore Ravens 2020 Schedule Breakdown

As the Ravens look to hit the ground running in 2020, they’ll face one of the two teams that handed them a loss in 2019 with a home opener against the Browns.

BILL ENRIGHT

Steve Smith Dishes on AB, Skeptical of Baltimore Ravens Passing Attack

Retired NFL receiver and analyst Steve Smith does not think Antonio Brown would be a good fit for the Baltimore Ravens but said team needs to boost air attack.

Todd Karpovich

Predictions for Baltimore Ravens 2020 Regular Season Games

The Baltimore Ravens have a path to reach that goal with the NFL's easiest strength of schedule in 2020 based on the records of its opponents last season.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Fantasy Stock Watch: Baltimore Ravens Rookie J.K. Dobbins

Baltimore Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins has a chance to move up the depth chart and become a valuable fantasy pick.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens: Top 5 Games of the 2020 Regular Season

The Baltimore Ravens have some high-profile games against the Cowboys, Chiefs and Titans.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Land Five Prime-Time Games in 2020 Regular Season

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can dazzle an audience with his electrifying style of play and he'll take center stage with five prime-time games this upcoming season.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens: Rise of Patrick Queen 'A Testament to LSU'

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz expects Patrick Queen to make an immediate impact in part because of the caliber of players that emerge from LSU.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Potential Fallout for Baltimore Ravens Following Earl Thomas Incident

The recent domestic violence event involving Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas is much different than previous incidents.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Comes to Terms With Social Distancing Restrictions

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't have much of a problem with quarantine restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Baltimore Ravens Safety Earl Thomas Avoids Another NFL Tragedy

The incident brought back bad memories of former Titans and Ravens quarterback Steve McNair, who was a victim of victim murder-suicide by his girlfriend, Sahel "Jenni" Kazemi, in 2009.

Todd Karpovich