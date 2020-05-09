Baltimore Ravens Add Another Big Body to Offensive Line

The Baltimore Ravens added more depth to the offensive line by signing undrafted rookie free-agent Daishawn Dixon.

Dixon, 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, was named a second-team all-Mountain West team selection by the league’s coaches and media at San Diego State. Dixon started the team’s first 10 games, 12 on the season and played in all 13 on the season, logging 889 out of a possible 962 snaps at guard.

He is regarded for his technique and quickness. Dixon is also durable and played the most games (52) of any Aztec through the 2019 season.

Dixon might need some seasoning at the NFL level, but he has the intangibles to compete for playing time as a rookie.

The Ravens also added a pair of talented offensive linemen in the 2020 NFL Draft — Tyre Phillips (third round) and Ben Bredeson (fourth round).

Phillips, 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds, emerged as one of the best tackles in the SEC as a senior in 2019. Phillips started 13 of 26 career games played. Phillips made his Mississippi State debut in 2018 and contributing heavily to the tackle spots and on field goal and PAT units. He'll make the switch from tackle to guard and compete for a starting role.

Bredeson, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, was a four-year starter for the Wolverines. He appeared in 50 games with 46 of those starts at left guard. Bredeson also has leadership skills and was just the 12th player in Michigan history to be named a captain twice. He'll add valuable depth and eventually compete for a starting job.

The Ravens also signed two centers — Sean Pollard and Trystan Colon-Castillo — and another guard — Evan Adams — as undrafted rookie free agents.

Pollard played 2,328 snaps over 55 games (38 starts) in his career at Clemson, taking reps at tackle, guard and center during a four-year span (2016-19) in which the Tigers went 55-4. He'll have a solid chance at making the roster with Matt Skura still recovering from a knee injury.

Colon-Castillo was a three-year (2017-19) starting center who was heralded for his leadership, strength and durability as an anchor of Missouri’s offensive line. He tarted all 38 games of his career before declaring for the NFL Draft following his junior season.

Adams, 6-5, 347 pounds, played in 45 games (33 starts) at guard over his four-year Syracuse career (2016-19). He started all 12 games at LG as a senior in 2019 and blocked for an Orange offense that surpassed 500 total yards twice and 200 yards rushing three times In 2018.