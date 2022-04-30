Ravens Add Depth to Defensive Line In Third Round

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth to the defensive line by selecting Connecticut tackle Travis Jones in the third round of the NFL draft.

Jones, 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, could boost the Ravens' interior pass-rushing performance and he had 4.5 sacks last year.

Jones was a three-star offensive guard recruit from Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, Conn., and had plenty of Northeast schools to choose from — Rutgers, Boston College and Temple — before landing on his in-state Huskies.

Despite playing on an ineffective defense for much of his collegiate career, a team that went 4-32 in his three seasons, it hasn’t stopped Jones’ stock from continuously rising through the draft process.

Measuring at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds at the combine with a 34.25-inch arm length, Jones is in the 83rd percentile or better for defensive tackles in all three categories. He also matched that size with impressive speed and agility at the combine, placing in the 88th percentile of defensive tackles in the 40-yard dash (4.92 seconds) and the 80th percentile in his 3-cone drill (7.33 seconds).

As far as strengths go Jones is brilliant with his hands and is fully aware of how to use his arm length to his advantage, quick to lock out blockers. His weight is well-distributed throughout his body, equipping him with the ability to plant his feet and hold the point with his lower body while controlling the block with his upper body.

He also graded out as the best run-pass combo defensive tackle in this class with a run defense grade of 86.8 and a pass-rush grade of 86.1, with no other top potential draftee grading above 82 in both categories.

While his frame plays into a lot of his success, it’s also part of some of his more obvious downsides. His inability to play low gets him uprooted by blockers more than you would like to see, and his explosiveness off the ball is less than desired — highlighted by his 1.76 second 10-yard split at the combine, placing in the 40th percentile among defensive tackles.

