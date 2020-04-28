RavenCountry
Ravens Add OL D.J. Fluker from Seattle

Todd Karpovich

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who was released by the Seahawks over the weekend.

Fluker, 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, started 27 games at right guard for Seattle over the past two seasons. The Ravens have a need at that position after Marshal Yanda decided to retire last month after 13 years. 

Baltimore also took Mississippi State offensive tackle Tyre Phillips with the 106th overall pick in the 2020 Draft and added Michigan guard Ben Bredeson one round later. 

Fluker, Phillips, Bredenson and second-year player Ben Powers will likely battle for the starting job at right guard. The Ravens prioritized upgrading the offensive line this offseason and succeeded in adding valuable depth.

However, it will be difficult to replace a player like Yanda, who played 191 total games — the most-ever by a Ravens’ offensive lineman — and is an eight-time Pro Bowler.

“The thinking is it’s going to be really hard," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about replacing Yanda. "I think he’s irreplaceable, bottom line. You can’t say that you’re going to plug in another Marshal Yanda. Probably the same thing applied to Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. To me, he’s in that category. Our offensive line is very important. It’s a very critical element of our team and our offense. It always has been. I think even more so now than ever – the way we’re built. We need to be great up front."

Fluker, 29, was the first round (11th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Chargers from Alabama. He spent four years with the Chargers before being released before the team moved from San Diego to Los Angeles. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the New York Giants in 2017, appearing in nine games before being place on IR in November.

