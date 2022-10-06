Ravens Add Linebacker From Giants Practice Squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth to their group of linebackers by officially signing A.J. Klein off the Giants practice squad.

Klein, 31, played the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and before being released in March. He had 35 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 15 regular season appearances last year. He also had four tackles in the postseason.

The Ravens are short at linebacker with both Justin Houston (groin) and Josh Bynes (hip) uncertain to play Week5 against the Bengals.

Klein played at Iowa State and was selected in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

He has played in 134 games over his NFL career and has 449 tackles and 15.5 sacks.