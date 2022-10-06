Skip to main content

Ravens Add Linebacker From Giants Practice Squad

A.J. Klein signed from New York Giants.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth to their group of linebackers by officially signing A.J. Klein off the Giants practice squad.

Klein, 31, played the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and before being released in March. He had 35 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 15 regular season appearances last year. He also had four tackles in the postseason.

The Ravens are short at linebacker with both Justin Houston (groin) and Josh Bynes (hip) uncertain to play Week5 against the Bengals.

Klein played at Iowa State and was selected in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He has played in 134 games over his NFL career and has 449 tackles and 15.5 sacks.   

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

download (60)
News

Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Betting Trends

By Todd Karpovich
burrow-5
News

Joe Burrow Becoming Ravens Arch Nemesis

By Todd Karpovich
MKSA25SRFRCYTFW6Z6O3BDQOFA
News

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey on Pass Defense: 'Numbers Don’t Lie'

By Todd Karpovich
QJQO4UYAZVHCDHGAZ4EQ2JZLP4
News

Ravens-Bengals Notebook— Marcus Peters: 'I Got Nothing for Y’All'

By Todd Karpovich
download (57)
News

Ravens Need to Find Even More Opportunities for Pat Ricard

By Todd Karpovich
download (16)
News

Ravens Need Run Game, Secondary to Close Out Close Games

By Todd Karpovich
zfkklkfbcqnyn0s9i3bz
News

Week 5: Ravens Vs. Bengals Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
download (52)
News

Reinforcements for Ravens With Injured Players Returning?

By Todd Karpovich