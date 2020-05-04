Baltimore Ravens Officially Add Jake Ryan, 3 Rookie Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed free agent linebacker Jake Ryan after he passed his physical.

Baltimore also added three rookie free agents — wide receiver Michael Dereus (Georgetown), center Sean Pollard (Clemson), and outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers (Mississippi State).

Ryan, 28, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and is a productive player when healthy. He amassed 213 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, 15 tackles for a loss, and two fumble recoveries over 45 career games.

Ryan will provide valuable depth at linebacker for the Ravens, who also added LSU's Patrick Queen and Ohio State's Malik Harrison in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ryan tore his ACL during training with the Packers in 2018. Ryan signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to last season but was limited to two games because of discomfort with the knee. If healthy, he can be an impact player.

Dereus, 5-11, 207 pounds, played in 40 games (30 starts) and registered 115 receptions for 1,879 yards and 13 touchdowns over four years with the Hoyas. He started all 11 games as a senior, earning first-team All-Patriot League honors after posting 41 receptions for a team-high 726 yards and five touchdowns.

Pollard played 2,328 snaps over 55 games (38 starts) in his career, taking reps at tackle, guard and center during a four-year span (2016-19) in which the Tigers went 55-4. He'll have a solid chance at making the roster with Matt Skura still recovering from a knee injury.

Rivers appeared in 26 career games (13 starts) at defensive end for Mississippi State, totaling 67 tackles (32 solo), 15 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 3 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble. As a senior, he moved into a starting role at strong-side DE and earned AP All-SEC second-team honors. He also ed all Mississippi State D-linemen with 43 tackles (24 solo), eight TFL and five sacks. Rivers also had at least a half-TFL in eight different games and registered at least 1 sack in four separate contests.

He'll be reunited with Mississippi State teammate and offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, who was selected by the Ravens with the 106th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.