Ravens Add Veteran Linebacker to Roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed veteran linebacker Steven Means, a fifth-round pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013.

Means, 31, recently participated in their mandatory minicamp and was signed after the final practice.

He adds depth to the outside linebacker position, which is filled with injuries. Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, a rookie second-round pick, are sidelined with Achilles injuries. Odafe Oweh had off-season shoulder surgery.

Jaylon Ferguson, Daelin Hayes and Vince Biegel were the only outside linebackers available at the mandatory camp.

Means started 14 games for the Falcons last season, finishing with 43 tackles, two quarterback hits and one fumble recovery. He did record any sacks.

Steven Means

He appeared in one game for Baltimore in 2014 after spending most of that season on the practice squad. The Ravens released Means before the start of the 2015 season on an injury settlement with a sports hernia.