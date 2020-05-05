RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Nigel Warrior Among Six UDFAs to Sign with Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior is among six more undrafted free agents to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. 

In addition to Warrior, the latest signings include another defensive back Josh Nurse (Utah), defensive end  Marcus Willoughby (Elon), wide receiver Jaylon Moore (UT-Martin), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (Northern Arizona)and tight end Eli Wolf (Georgia).

The Ravens officially reached deal with eight UDFAs, Baltimore also added 10 players in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

— Warrior is three-year starter and a four-year contributor at safety for the Vols, finishing with 239 tackles and five interceptions over 49 career games. In 2019, Warrior earned All-SEC First Team honors, totaling 70 tackles and tying for the SEC lead in the regular season with four interceptions.

— Nurse played in all 14 games and started in 10 contests at right corner last season. Nurse had 27 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, one sack and six pass breakups.

 Willoughby was a defensive team captain that started all 11 games on the defensive line. Willoughby finished the season with 65 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

— Moore played in nine games for the Skyhawks at wide receiver while starting in seven games, but missed five games due to injury. Moore had 16 receptions for 292 yards…Notched five touchdowns. He also averaged 18.2 yards per catch.

— Dorsey finished his career with eight interceptions and 41 passes defended, setting a career-high in the latter with 12 during the 2019 season. Dorsey was one of just four players to record two seasons of at least 11 passes defended.

— Wolf played in all 14 games, starting in the final two. He finished season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown. In his junior year at Tennessee, played in 12 games (seven starts), totaling 5 receptions for 30 yards and 1 TD

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Sports Today: Drafting QB in Round 1? Not So Fast!

That long-standing fantasy tradition of not taking a QB in the first round might end because of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Corey Parson

Baltimore Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Pernell McPhee

Pernell McPhee was enjoying a renaissance to his career in his second stint with the Baltimore Ravens and now he'll have an opportunity to make an even bigger impact.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Rookie Geno Stone Embraces Underdog Role

Geno Stone was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round (219th overall) and was tabbed as the "steal of the draft" by some analysts.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Rookie James Proche's Unstoppable Work Ethic

James Proche is bringing swagger to the Baltimore Ravens. He wants to make an immediate impact among the core of receivers and on special teams.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Officially Add Jake Ryan, 3 Rookie Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed LB Jake Ryan and added three rookie free agents — WR Michael Dereus , OL Sean Pollard, and OLB Chauncey Rivers.

Todd Karpovich

Ben Bredeson Adds Interior O-Line Power to Baltimore Ravens

Ben Bredeson is ready to compete for playing time at all three spots on the interior offensive line — center, left guard and right guard.

Todd Karpovich

Antonio Brown Donning a Baltimore Ravens Uniform ... On Snapchat

There has been wide speculation about Antonio Brown joining the Baltimore Ravens and the mercurial wide receiver added more fuel to the rumor on social media.

Todd Karpovich

by

MarcJamesFinel

Early Odds Say Baltimore Ravens Won't Reach 14 Wins Again

Most of the prognosticators say the Baltimore Ravens will be hard-pressed to match their win total from last season.

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen Seizes New Number, New Era with Baltimore Ravens

Shortly after being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Queen was asked about giving up his prized No. 8 for the new jersey.

Todd Karpovich

Tyre Phillips: SEC Prepared Him for Baltimore Ravens, NFL

Tyre Phillips, who competed against some of the best players in college football in the SEC, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 106th overall pick.

Todd Karpovich