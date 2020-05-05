Nigel Warrior Among Six UDFAs to Sign with Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior is among six more undrafted free agents to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition to Warrior, the latest signings include another defensive back Josh Nurse (Utah), defensive end Marcus Willoughby (Elon), wide receiver Jaylon Moore (UT-Martin), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (Northern Arizona)and tight end Eli Wolf (Georgia).

The Ravens officially reached deal with eight UDFAs, Baltimore also added 10 players in the 2020 NFL Draft.

— Warrior is three-year starter and a four-year contributor at safety for the Vols, finishing with 239 tackles and five interceptions over 49 career games. In 2019, Warrior earned All-SEC First Team honors, totaling 70 tackles and tying for the SEC lead in the regular season with four interceptions.

— Nurse played in all 14 games and started in 10 contests at right corner last season. Nurse had 27 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, one sack and six pass breakups.

— Willoughby was a defensive team captain that started all 11 games on the defensive line. Willoughby finished the season with 65 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

— Moore played in nine games for the Skyhawks at wide receiver while starting in seven games, but missed five games due to injury. Moore had 16 receptions for 292 yards…Notched five touchdowns. He also averaged 18.2 yards per catch.

— Dorsey finished his career with eight interceptions and 41 passes defended, setting a career-high in the latter with 12 during the 2019 season. Dorsey was one of just four players to record two seasons of at least 11 passes defended.

— Wolf played in all 14 games, starting in the final two. He finished season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown. In his junior year at Tennessee, played in 12 games (seven starts), totaling 5 receptions for 30 yards and 1 TD