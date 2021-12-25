Ravens Need to Overcome More Adversity to Beat Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Each week seems to bring another dire situation for the Ravens.

Yet, here they are on the cusp of their fourth-consecutive playoff appearance.

"We’ve been hit with adversity after adversity, and some ways, we find ways to be in games, we find ways to win games," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "And just to know we’re never out of things, no matter who we have available, is a great sign for our team.”

The latest challenge is at the most important position — quarterback.

Former MVP Lamar Jackson looks like he will miss his second straight start with a sprained ankle.

His backup Tyler Huntley missed practice on Friday, but he should be able to play Sunday against a critical game against the Bengals. The winner of that game will be in the driver's seat for the AFC North title and a spot in the postseason.

It won't be easy for Baltimore.

The Ravens have close to 20 players on Injured Reserve, including three running backs on the depth chart to open the season and three starting defensive backs.

Earlier this week, they were down to 13 defensive players from their 53-man roster because of another COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ravens began the week as 2.5-point underdogs in Cincinnati. That line has since moved to 4.5.

“Our guys are going to handle adversity well," coach John Harbaugh said. "That’s something that … You asked about the past – that’s something that’s proven. That’s something that is established. So, we’re just going to go play the game. We have all the players that we need to do it, we have all the schemes, we have all the coaches [and] we have all the people. I trust the people. I trust the work."