    • November 14, 2021
    Ravens Manage to Hold Onto First Place in AFC North

    Pittsburgh trails first-place Baltimore in AFC North.
    BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers did not make the Ravens pay for their disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. 

    Pittsburgh tied winless Detroit 16-16 without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before the game. 

    The Ravens are 6-3 and the Steelers are right behind them at 5-3-1 in AFC North.

    The New England Patriots did Baltimore a favor by dismantling the Cleveland Browns 45-7 in the other early game. Cleveland fell to 5-5 and is in last place in the division.

    The Bengals had their bye and remain in third place at 5-4.  

    The Ravens play at Pittsburgh on Dec. 5 and then finish the regular season with the rematch at M&T Bank Stadium.

    Baltimore hosts the Browns on Nov. 28 and then travels to Cleveland on Dec. 12. The Browns have their bye in between those games.

    The Ravens play at Cincinnati on Dec. 26. The Bengals knocked off Baltimore 41-17 on Oct. 24.  

    The Patriots improved to 6-4 and suddenly look like a dangerous team. The Bills beat the Jets 45-17 and are 6-3.

    Tennessee outlasted New Orleans Saints 23-21 and still holds the top spot in the AFC playoffs race with 8-2 record. The Titans are 2-0 without running back Derrick Henry, who could be back for the playoffs and make the Titans legitimate Super-Bowl contenders. 

    The Bills currently hold the second seed in the AFC playoffs, followed by the Ravens. 

