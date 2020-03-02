Is A.J. Green Off the Table for Ravens?

There are reports that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green to prevent him from testing the free-agent market.

This might force the Ravens to adjust their plans because Green was a potential target for the team.

Baltimore is looking to add another veteran playmaker at wide receiver and Green could have potentially fit the bill. Perhaps, the Bengals might consider trading him if he decides to hold out.

Either way, Green might be a gamble at this stage of his career.

He missed all of last season with an ankle injury. Green was also limited to nine games in 2018 when he finished with 46 receptions for 496 yards and six touchdowns. He will turn 32 in July and is on the backend of his career, but he can potentially still be an effective playmaker if he stays healthy.

Green is a proven player that has good hands, runs effective routs and can get behind a defense or catch intermediate passes to move the chains. At 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, Green is also a big target inside the red zone.

Over eight seasons (111 games) with the Bengals, Green has caught 602 passes for 8,907 yards (14.8 ypc) with 63 touchdowns. In 11 career games against the Ravens, Green has 53 receptions for 886 yards with nine touchdowns.

Now, the Ravens might have to pivot as far as finding a veteran wideout. There are still plenty of opportunities in the free-agent market.

Some of the other potential players available are Emmanuel Sanders, Robby Anderson. Randall Cobb., Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett.

The Ravens currently have just over $30 million in salary-cap space, according to Over the Cap.

"I absolutely believe that players are going to be very excited to be here and to be a part of this offense," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.