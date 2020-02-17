RavenCountry
Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: A.J. Green

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens want to add a wide receiver this offseason to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another explosive target.

Baltimore finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will look to fill this void via free agency or the NFL Draft.

One popular name being linked to Baltimore is Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who is an unrestricted free agent. There is a familiarity between the two sides because Green had some of his best games against Baltimore in the AFC North.

Pros: Green is a proven player that has good hands, runs effective routs and can get behind a defense or catch intermediate passes to move the chains.  At 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, Green is also a big target inside the red zone, an area where the Ravens already thrived last season. Over eight seasons (111 games), Green has caught 602 passes for 8,907 yards (14.8 ypc) with 63 touchdowns. In 11 career games against the Ravens, Green has 53 receptions for 886 yards with nine touchdowns.  

Cons: Green missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He was limited to nine games in 2018 when he finished with 46 receptions for 496 yards and six touchdowns. Green will turn 32 in July and is on the backend of his career, but could still be an effective playmaker if he stays healthy. 

Verdict: Despite coming off an injury, Green should have plenty of suitors this offseason, which could drive up his price. The Ravens will likely show interest, but will tread lightly with a contract offer. The 2020 NFL Draft is stocked with talent at wide receiver and Baltimore could find value in the later rounds. Nonetheless, a healthy Green paired with Jackson would give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares.  

Another Linebacker Emerges as Potential Target for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. Many draft experts predict the team will find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. One of the latest players being linked to the Ravens is LSU edge outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to Will Brinson, of CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson is the third-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Create More Financial Flexibility

The Baltimore Ravens have $31.4 million in salary-cap space with the recent release of safety Tony Jefferson, according to the latest figures by Over The Cap. While that still ranks 20th among all 32 NFL teams, the increased cap space provides Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will more financial flexibility to land a key free agent. The Ravens need to add a pass rusher, wide receiver and offensive line support.

Todd Karpovich

Five Ravens Rank Among Best in NFL

The Ravens were the best team in the NFL during the regular season and several ranked among the best in the NFL. Baltimore had five players — quarterback Lamar Jackson, right guard Marshal Yanda, tight end Mark Andrew, left tackle Ronnie Stanley — in Top 101 players of the 2019 season ranked by Pro Football Focus. San Francisco tight end George Kittle was ranked No. 1, followed by Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia guard Brandon Brooks.

Todd Karpovich

Big Decision with Judon Looming

There is more hype building around Matthew Judson as the calendar edges closer to the the 2020 league year and free agency period begins. At this point, the Ravens might need to place the franchise tag on Judon to buy themselves more time to negotiate a new deal. That designation will cost them about $16 million. Judon put himself in position for a big payday after leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hunkered Down with Offseason Strategy

Owner Steve Bisciotti previously held a "State of the Ravens" press conference where he took questions from the media shortly after the season ended.He was always transparent about the direction of the team and his thoughts on the NFL as a whole. Bisciotti was joined by coach John Harbaugh, former general manager Ozzie Newsome and team president Dick Cass, Bisciotti did not host that briefing last season, and it's uncertain whether he will take questions at the team's practice facility this year.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens OL James Hurst Suspended Four Games for Violating NFL Drug Policy

Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Hurst is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to his team’s active roster on the Monday following the team’s fourth game.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Defensive Line Faces Key Departures

The Ravens have traditionally been stellar against the run because of their stout defensive lineman. Last season, Baltimore allowed just 93.4 yards rushing per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL. However, the Ravens have several key playmakers that are unrestricted free agents and could test the market, including Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Part Ways with Safety Tony Jefferson

The Baltimore Ravens terminated the contract of veteran safety Tony Jefferson, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Feb. 14. Jefferson suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which opened the door for Chuck Clark to take over the starting job. Clark excelled along side Earl Thomas and was rewarded with a three-year $16 million contract extension earlier in the week.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Sign Specialist/DB Jordan Richards to One-Year Deal

The Ravens signed Jordan Richards to a one-year deal.Richards, 27, spent most of the season on special teams, finishing with seven tackles. He also scored a touchdown on a failed punt attempt by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale.The Ravens added Richards on Oct. 24 after he was released by the Patriots. New England needed the roster space after picking up Justin Bethel, who was released by Baltimore to save a potential fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

M&T Bank Stadium Ranks No. 2 for Overall Satisfaction in NFL’s Voice of the Fan Survey

In the NFL’s annual "Voice of the Fan" survey – a poll that rates the game-day experience satisfaction of fans – the Baltimore Ravens/M&T Bank Stadium ranked No. 2 overall among all teams in 2019.Baltimore placed in the Top 5 in most major voting categories, earning premier No. 1 rankings for stadium technology, video board content, gamed-ay staff, pre-game concourse activities/fan fests outside stadium, instant replays/in-game highlights, highlights from around the NFL and in-game & fantasy stats.The Ravens also received exceptional marks in overall game-day entertainment (No. 2), food and beverage (No. 2), fan arrival (No. 4) and tailgate experience (No. 4).

Todd Karpovich