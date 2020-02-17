Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: A.J. Green

The Ravens want to add a wide receiver this offseason to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another explosive target.

Baltimore finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will look to fill this void via free agency or the NFL Draft.

One popular name being linked to Baltimore is Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who is an unrestricted free agent. There is a familiarity between the two sides because Green had some of his best games against Baltimore in the AFC North.

Pros: Green is a proven player that has good hands, runs effective routs and can get behind a defense or catch intermediate passes to move the chains. At 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, Green is also a big target inside the red zone, an area where the Ravens already thrived last season. Over eight seasons (111 games), Green has caught 602 passes for 8,907 yards (14.8 ypc) with 63 touchdowns. In 11 career games against the Ravens, Green has 53 receptions for 886 yards with nine touchdowns.

Cons: Green missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He was limited to nine games in 2018 when he finished with 46 receptions for 496 yards and six touchdowns. Green will turn 32 in July and is on the backend of his career, but could still be an effective playmaker if he stays healthy.

Verdict: Despite coming off an injury, Green should have plenty of suitors this offseason, which could drive up his price. The Ravens will likely show interest, but will tread lightly with a contract offer. The 2020 NFL Draft is stocked with talent at wide receiver and Baltimore could find value in the later rounds. Nonetheless, a healthy Green paired with Jackson would give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares.